Qinvest Participates In Bloomberg's Intelligence And ABANA 2024 Middle East Investment Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Bloomberg Intelligence and ABANA 2024 Middle East Investment Forum engaged participants on Thursday, May 2nd, in New York as industry leaders gathered to explore the pulse of the MENA region's economic landscape.

Founded in 1983, ABANA swiftly emerged as a crucial conduit between North American and MENA financial sectors, earning recognition as a unique platform for policy dialogues that deepen understanding of business culture and capital flows between the two regions.

Among the distinguished voices, QInvest's Co-Chief Executive, Hussain Abdulla, commanded the stage as a keynote speaker, delving into nuanced discussions surrounding geopolitical risks, the seismic sway of key macroeconomics factors on the MENA region, and the expansive investment opportunities burgeoning within the MENA region broadly, with a particular focus on opportunities in the GCC that are attracting global capital.

Hussain Abdulla, who has 17 years of experience within the banking domain, during which he was involved in coordinating transactions exceeding $35bn, dissected pivotal trends, and driving forces shaping investment narratives within the region.

Against the backdrop of gulf economies navigating the aftermath of the pandemic, the impact of current interest rate environment, deliberations honed in on discerning emerging opportunities and appraising potential shifts in investment dynamics.

QInvest utilizes the country's global prominence to propel its investment footprint in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

With steadfast commitment to the state, QInvest continues to reinforce the financial services sector while also attracting foreign investments and contributing to national objectives.