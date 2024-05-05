Organizer Of Torture Chamber Eliminated In Berdiansk Ukrainian Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yevgeny Ananyevsky, who set up torture chambers in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk, has been eliminated.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"On May 5, 2024, at around 09:40, in temporarily occupied Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, a Ford Kuga belonging to Yevgeny Ananyevsky exploded. Ananyevsky is one of the organizers of torture chambers at Berdiansk Penal Colony No. 77. [...] As a result of the explosion, Yevgeny Ananyevsky, a person involved in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners, has been eliminated," the intelligence agency said.

The agency added that there would be a fair retribution for every war crime.

Illustration photo

