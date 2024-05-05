Israeli Occupation Kills Four Civilians S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, May 5 (KUNA) -- Four people were killed and two injured in an airstrike by the Israeli occupation forces on a house in Meiss Al-Jabal in southern Lebanon, National News Agency (NNA) reported Sunday.

It added that Israeli warplanes targeted a group of civilians while they were inspecting their homes, assessing the damage caused by the ongoing Israeli attacks on the town for the past seven months.

The agency added that the ambulance and the rescue teams evacuated the dead and wounded to hospitals near the town.

Earlier today, the Israeli artillery shelled the town of Al-Naqoura, Aytaroun and Alma Al-Shaab south of Lebanon.

Since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, the Lebanese southern border has witnessed daily military confrontations between the occupation forces and the Lebanese resistance. (end)

