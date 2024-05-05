(ABEDA) Holds First Diplomatic Course For African Diplomats In KSA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 5 (KUNA) -- Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (ABEDA) started on Sunday, the first training course, since its establishment for 31 African diplomats in Riyadh.

The course organized by (ABEDA) in partnership with Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies, which will last for five days addresses various topics, including the foreign policy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Also the significance of African nations to the Kingdom, 2030 Vision, opportunities to African countries, the diplomatic work protocol and decorum as well as cybersecurity.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League, the Director General of the Fund, Mohammed Al-Ajouz, alongside the Director General of the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies, Dr. Adel Al-Omran.

The Fund was established in 1974 at the Arab Oil Ministers Conference, which was adopted by the Arab Summit held in the city of Rabat, Morocco.

The Fund aims to provide technical assistance to African countries by dispatching experts and offering scholarships and training in various fields. (end)

