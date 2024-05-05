10 pass away due to heavy rainstorms, floods in west Afghanistan

(MENAFN) In the wake of a new wave of heavy rainfall and flash floods sweeping through western Afghanistan, the region has been struck by a devastating loss of at least 10 lives over the past few days, as confirmed by local officials on Sunday.



Among the hardest-hit areas is Herat province, where seven individuals tragically lost their lives due to the severe weather conditions, as reported by Musa Ashhari, the provincial director overseeing disaster management efforts. The impact of the natural disaster extended beyond Herat, affecting neighboring provinces as well.



In Farah province, adjacent to Herat, one fatality was recorded, while Ghor province also reported two deaths attributed to the rainstorms and ensuing flooding, according to local authorities.



The recent surge in storms and floods follows a grim pattern of extreme weather events that have plagued Afghanistan, claiming lives and causing widespread devastation. April alone witnessed over 70 fatalities and approximately 50 injuries across various regions, underscoring the persistent vulnerability of communities to the destructive force of natural disasters.



Despite ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact and enhance resilience, the recurrence of such emergencies highlights the urgent need for robust disaster preparedness and response measures. As affected communities grapple with the aftermath of these recent incidents and embark on recovery efforts, prioritizing effective strategies to safeguard lives and property against future calamities remains paramount.

