Heavy rainstorms, flooding kill over 14 in Afghanistan

(MENAFN) A recent bout of heavy rains and flash floods in Afghanistan's western Herat and northern Sari Pul provinces, as well as neighboring areas, has resulted in the confirmed deaths of at least 14 individuals, officials reported on Sunday.



According to Musa Ashhari, the provincial director for the disaster management authority in Herat, seven people lost their lives in Herat province alone due to heavy rains and flash floods over the past few days.



Additionally, one person was reported dead in the neighboring Farah province, while two fatalities occurred in Ghor province during the same period, as stated by local officials.



In the northern regions of Afghanistan, downpours and flash floods claimed the lives of two individuals in Jawzjan province and two others in Sari Pul province within the past three days, according to reports from local officials.



Sayed Safatullah Safwan, the provincial director for the disaster management authority in Jawzjan, reported that a man and a child lost their lives, and a woman sustained injuries due to heavy rains and flash floods in the province.



This recent surge in storms and floods adds to the toll of more than 70 fatalities and approximately 50 injuries recorded across various regions of Afghanistan during the month of April.

