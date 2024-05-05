AI CCTV Market To Surpass USD 57.11 Billion With Highest CAGR Of 15.1% By 2030: SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The AI CCTV Market is projected to grow from USD 18.54 billion in 2022 to USD 57.11 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

This growth is primarily driven by increasing security concerns and the demand for advanced surveillance systems across various sectors. Enhanced capabilities of AI in recognizing patterns and anomalies in real-time video feeds are proving crucial for public safety and security management. Furthermore, technological advancements in AI algorithms and the expansion of IoT devices are fostering the integration of AI into CCTV systems, enhancing their effectiveness in diverse applications from traffic management to retail security.

Market Analysis

The global AI CCTV market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increasing security concerns across various sectors and the technological advancements in AI and machine learning. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 15.1% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Key factors fueling this growth include the rising demand for advanced surveillance systems in both public and private sectors, the need for efficient crowd management, and enhanced crime prevention.

Download Free Sample Report of AI CCTV Market @

Top Companies Featured in AI CCTV Market Report:



Bosch Security Systems

Eagle Eye Networks

Axis Communications AB

D-Link Corporation

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

FLIR Systems Inc.

VIVOTEK Inc.

Hanwha Techwin America Swann

Recent Developments in the AI CCTV Market



Advanced Analytical Capabilities : Recent advancements have focused on improving the AI algorithms that power CCTV systems, enabling them to analyze video data with greater accuracy and speed. This includes better recognition of faces and objects even in crowded or poorly lit environments.

Integration with Other Technologies : There is a growing trend of integrating AI CCTV systems with other IoT devices and platforms, allowing for more comprehensive security solutions that can cover everything from access control to intruder detection. Cloud-Based Solutions : The shift towards cloud storage for video surveillance data has been significant, facilitating easier access and analysis of data from any location, enhancing scalability, and reducing the cost and complexity of system maintenance.

Segment Analysis

The AI CCTV market can be segmented based on component, technology, end-use, and geography:



By Component : Includes hardware (cameras, storage devices), software (video analytics, management software), and services (installation, maintenance, and cloud-based services).

By Technology : Segmentation by technology includes facial recognition, motion detection, object tracking, and others. Facial recognition technology is particularly popular due to its applications in security, retail, and other commercial sectors.

By End-Use : Major sectors utilizing AI CCTV include public sector, retail, healthcare, banking and finance, and residential. The public sector is a significant user, driven by increasing urban security needs and infrastructure development. By Geography : North America leads the market due to its early adoption of AI technologies and stringent regulatory standards for public safety. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit rapid growth due to rising security concerns and technological adoption in countries like China and India.

Impact of Global Events



COVID-19 Pandemic : The pandemic accelerated the adoption of AI CCTV systems, particularly in monitoring social distancing and lockdown compliance. The public and health sectors have increased their reliance on AI CCTV for managing public health directives. Data Privacy Regulations : Increasing concerns over data privacy and the implementation of stringent data protection regulations like GDPR in Europe have impacted the deployment and operation of AI CCTV systems, pushing vendors to develop more secure data handling and storage solutions.

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Key Regional Developments



Europe : Strong emphasis on public safety and the stringent GDPR compliance have led to innovations in privacy-preserving AI CCTV technologies.

Asia-Pacific : Rapid urbanization, significant investment in smart city projects, and growing retail and healthcare infrastructure are propelling the demand for advanced surveillance systems. North America : The market is driven by technological advancements and a high focus on enhancing public security infrastructure.

Key Takeaways from AI CCTV Market Reports

: The AI CCTV market is projected to grow steadily due to ongoing technological advancements and increasing global security concerns.: Continuous improvements in AI algorithms and integration capabilities are key for the market to address the evolving security demands.: As AI CCTV systems become more pervasive, addressing privacy and ethical issues is critical for market acceptance and compliance with global regulations.: AI CCTV is expanding beyond traditional security applications to include traffic management, customer behavior analysis, and operational efficiency in various sectors.

Conclusion

The AI CCTV market is at the forefront of the security technology evolution, offering unprecedented capabilities in surveillance and data analysis. As the technology continues to evolve, AI CCTV systems are set to become an integral part of the global security infrastructure, offering both challenges and opportunities in terms of implementation and regulation.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. AI CCTV Market Segmentation, By Deployment

9. AI CCTV Market Segmentation, By Offering

10. AI CCTV Market Segmentation, By Camera Type

11. AI CCTV Market Segmentation, By Applications

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

[Protected Email]

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)