AI Infrastructure Market To Surpass USD 253.42 Billion By 2031, Due To Surging Demand For High-Performance Computing

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Market is experiencing explosive growth. A recent report by SNS Insider indicates the market, valued at USD 36.78 billion in 2023, is on track to reach a staggering USD 253.42 billion by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Market Analysis:

Central Processing Units (CPUs) have traditionally powered data centers. However, the rise of AI and its unique computational demands are driving a shift towards parallel computing. Unlike serial computing, where processes run sequentially, parallel computing employs multiple compute resources at once. This makes GPUs and other specialized processors exceptionally well-suited for the massive matrix computations that underlie AI algorithms. The surging demand for parallel computing is a significant factor propelling the AI infrastructure market forward.

Furthermore, the escalating volume of data traffic and the need for powerful computing capabilities are boosting the growth of the AI infrastructure market. Key manufacturers continue to invest heavily in AI-optimized solutions such as CPUs, GPUs, ASICs, and FPGAs. Google's Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) is a prime example.

Download Free Sample Report of AI Infrastructure Market @

Top Companies Featured in AI Infrastructure Market Report:



Amazon Web Services

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Nvidia Corporation Samsung Electronics

The adoption of cloud-based services is pivotal as organizations worldwide transition to this model for scalability, efficiency, and accessibility. Cisco Systems estimates that global IP traffic will reach an astounding 3.3 ZB per year by 2023. This underscores the importance of advanced computing capabilities for seamless data management.

Growing Demand for AI Infrastructure

The AI revolution is transforming industries across the globe, and this transformation depends on a robust AI infrastructure. The market is fueled by Massive Data Growth, Cloud-Based AI Solutions, Parallel Computing, Complex Datasets, and Cross-industry collaborations that accelerate AI innovation and infrastructure development.

Recent Developments



June 2023: Intel unveils its 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Data Center GPU Max Series, engineered to overcome large-scale computing challenges and optimize costs.

July 2023: NVIDIA expands the reach of its powerful NVIDIA DGX Cloud, offering immediate access to thousands of NVIDIA GPUs through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. May 2022: Micron Technology, Inc. unveils its Crucial P3 Plus Gen4 NVMe and Crucial P3 NVMe solid-state drives (SSDs), expanding its NVMe SSD portfolio.

AI Infrastructure Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY OFFERING



Hardware Software

BY TECHNOLOGY



Deep Learning Machine Learning

BY FUNCTION



Inference Training

BY END USER



Government Organizations

Cloud Service Providers Enterprises

by End-User: Enterprises Lead the Charge

The enterprise segment constitutes the largest and fastest-growing portion of the AI infrastructure market. The need to manage increasingly complex datasets, coupled with the growing adoption of cloud services, fuels the demand for robust AI infrastructure within enterprises. This trend positions enterprises as crucial players in shaping the future of AI-driven advancements and solidifying AI's role as a cornerstone for competitive businesses in a data-centric world.

BY DEPLOYMENT



On-premises

Cloud Hybrid

by Deployment: Hybrid Models Offer Flexibility and Agility

While on-premises deployments still hold significant value, the hybrid model is gaining significant traction within the AI infrastructure market. Hybrid deployments offer a blend of on-premises resources and cloud-based solutions. This combination provides enterprises with the flexibility, scalability, and cost optimization required for their specific AI workloads. The increasing adoption of cloud services, underscored by trends like the 75% adoption of Microsoft Azure, is a testament to the shift toward hybrid AI infrastructure.

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

The Russia-Ukraine War: Impact on the Market

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has multifaceted implications for the AI infrastructure market, potentially causing supply chain disruptions, particularly impacting the availability of raw materials and components crucial for semiconductor production. Escalating energy prices could also increase data center operating costs. Companies may face the difficult choice of either delaying investments or absorbing higher costs.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region holds a commanding position in the AI infrastructure market, boasting the largest market share.

This dominance stems from several factors, including the presence of the world's most populous countries – China and India – within the region. These rapidly developing economies are exhibiting immense interest and investment in AI at a national level. Government initiatives in both India and China are prioritizing AI development. Fueled by ambitious government support and a vast population base, APAC is set to maintain its position as a global leader in AI infrastructure.

Key Takeaways for the AI Infrastructure Market Study



The report highlights the substantial growth projected for the global AI infrastructure market, driven by factors such as escalating data volumes and the need for specialized computing.

Enterprises across sectors are leading the charge in AI adoption, using the technology for automation, innovation, and strategic advantage. This trend underscores the crucial role of enterprises in fueling market growth. Cloud-based AI infrastructure models (including hybrid deployments) are becoming increasingly prevalent due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness for businesses.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Offering

9. AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Technology

10. AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Deployment

11. AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By Function

12. AI Infrastructure Market Segmentation, By End-User

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profile

15. Competitive Landscape

16. USE Cases and Best Practices

17. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

[Protected Email]

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)