Alkyl Polyglucosides Market To USD 1.82 Billion By 2030 Owing To The Growing Demand For Eco-Friendly Surfactants.

Alkyl Polyglucosides is widely used in laundry and personal care applications due to its biodegradable nature and usage as an effective alternative to petro-based surfactants. This factor drives the Alkyl Polyglucosides market significantly.

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Alkyl Polyglucosides Market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2022. It is estimated to hit USD 1.82 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030 alkyl polyglucosides (APG) market is witnessing steady growth globally, driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable surfactants in various industrial and consumer applications. Alkyl polyglucosides are non-ionic surfactants derived from renewable resources such as vegetable oils and starch, making them highly attractive for environmentally conscious consumers and industries. One of the key drivers of market growth is the growing awareness about the harmful effects of conventional surfactants derived from petrochemicals, such as alkylphenol ethoxylates (APEs) and sulfates, on human health and the environment. APGs offer a safer and more sustainable alternative, as they are biodegradable, non-toxic, and exhibit low aquatic toxicity, making them suitable for use in eco-friendly cleaning products, personal care formulations, and agricultural applications.

Moreover, the increasing demand for green and natural ingredients in cosmetics, personal care, and household cleaning products is driving market expansion. Alkyl polyglucosides are widely used as mild and gentle surfactants in shampoos, body washes, facial cleansers, and baby care products due to their excellent foaming properties, skin compatibility, and biodegradability. Additionally, the trend towards eco-friendly and plant-based cleaning products is fueling the adoption of APGs in dishwashing detergents, laundry detergents, and multi-purpose cleaners, as they offer effective cleaning performance without compromising on environmental safety and sustainability.

Some of the Key Players Included are:

The major key players are BASF SE, Clariant, Dow, Shanghai Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Croda International Plc, Airedale Chemical Company Limited, SEPPIC, APL, Kao Corporation, LG Household & Health Care Ltd., and other key players are mentioned in the final report.

Market Report Scope:

Alkyl Polyglucosides (APGs) are versatile ingredients used in various products such as shampoos, conditioners, body washes, shower gels, facial cleansers, hand soaps, and sunscreens. APGs are ideal for sensitive skin and are increasingly used in personal care and cosmetic formulations due to their mildness, excellent surface-active properties, and low toxicity. The global market is witnessing increased demand for natural cosmetic brands, driving the exponential growth of natural and renewable raw materials like alkyl polyglucosides. The market presents growth opportunities in household and industrial cleaning products, textiles, pest control, and the food industry, aligning with the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Market Analysis:

Stringent restrictions on inorganic surfactants due to environmental risks contribute to the increasing demand for alkyl polyglycosides. Factors driving the market include the growing use of bio-based surfactants in household detergents and industrial cleaners. However, the high cost compared to other synthetic surfactants poses a challenge, while constant research and development offer new opportunities.

Segment Analysis:

The Home Care Product application segment dominates with a 40% revenue share in 2022. APGs' exceptional cleaning performance, low toxicity, and biodegradability drive their adoption in laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, and surface cleaners.

By Raw Material



Glucose

Fatty Alcohol Others

By Product Type



Coco Alkyl

Decyl Alkyl

Capryl Alkyl

Lauryl Alkyl Others

By Application



Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial Cleaners

Home Care Products

Textiles

Agrochemicals

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment Others

Key Regional Development:

Asia Pacific leads the Alkyl Polyglucosides Market with a 32% revenue share in 2022. The region's robust industrial sector, especially in textiles, along with a surge in population and urbanization, propels demand. The availability of raw materials and established manufacturers further contributes to the region's dominance.

Key Takeaways:



The Alkyl Polyglucosides Market is poised to reach USD 1.82 billion by 2030.

APGs find widespread use in personal care, cosmetics, textiles, and eco-friendly products. The Asia Pacific dominates the market, driven by a robust industrial sector and increasing consumer demand.

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, BASF announced the expansion of global APG® production capacity at its sites in Bangpakong, Thailand, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

