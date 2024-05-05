Ammonia Market Size To Touch USD 331.20 Billion, Rising At A CAGR Of 5.6% By 2031: SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report indicates that The Ammonia Market is anticipated to reach USD 331.20 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031. The market was valued at USD 214.26 billion in 2023.

The increasing demand for ammonia in fertilizers and refrigerants is a major driver behind the ammonia market's expected growth.

The expanding need for food production due to a booming global population is a critical factor in the ammonia market's trajectory. Ammonia is a cornerstone of the fertilizer industry, providing essential nitrogen for plant growth. As populations rise, the demand for fertilizers to increase crop yields will naturally follow. Additionally, ammonia plays a role in industrial refrigeration, with applications across food processing and preservation industries.

Market Analysis

The market's growth potential rests on several developments, including the emergence of“green ammonia.” Traditionally, ammonia production involves methods that generate substantial greenhouse gas emissions. Green ammonia, produced from renewable energy sources, promises a more sustainable path forward. Its potential use as a zero-carbon fuel source in transportation, heating, and electricity makes green ammonia a crucial component in the fight against climate change.

Reducing Greenhouse Gases

The need to combat climate change has spurred research efforts to develop more sustainable ammonia production methods. Scientists at the University of Illinois at Chicago and the University of Minnesota have made strides in electrolysis techniques, potentially reducing carbon emissions compared to traditional fossil fuel-based ammonia production. These advancements hold promise for a greener future in ammonia production.

The industry has witnessed significant investments and projects focused on decarbonizing ammonia production:



In March 2022, Yara, Aker Clean Hydrogen, and Statkraft collaborated to form Hegra (Herøya Green Ammonia). Their aim is to decarbonize Yara's ammonia plant in Norway, potentially eliminating 800,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. In April 2021, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. partnered with Thyssenkrupp to initiate a green ammonia project in Louisiana, aiming to produce 20,000 tons of green ammonia annually by 2023.

Segment Analysis

By Product Form: Anhydrous ammonia leads the market with the highest revenue share (62.3% in 2023). This dominance is due to its ease of handling, widespread availability for farmers, and exceptional nitrogen content (82%). These factors make it a highly efficient fertilizer, particularly in warmer climates. Beyond agricultural use, anhydrous ammonia's strong odor and high heat of vaporization make it valuable as a refrigerant, solvent, and in various industrial applications such as fiber production, pharmaceuticals, and metal extraction.

By Application: The fertilizers segment holds the largest market share (77.6% in 2023). This is directly attributed to the widespread use of nitrogenous fertilizers. Their high solubility allows for rapid plant absorption, delivering essential nitrogen for growth more quickly compared to slower-release organic fertilizers.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted the global ammonia market. Russia is a major exporter of ammonia and related fertilizers. The war's economic sanctions and logistical disruptions have created supply chain bottlenecks and price volatility. This uncertainty has led fertilizer manufacturers to seek alternative ammonia sources or reduce production, potentially impacting agricultural output in some regions.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share of the ammonia market

The Asia Pacific region reigned supreme in the product market in 2023, capturing a commanding 56.3% revenue share. This dominance is due to the region's abundance of agrarian nations like Thailand, Japan, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. These countries collectively account for a staggering 60% of global nitrogenous fertilizer consumption. China stands out as a powerhouse, being the world's biggest producer of ammonia (around 30% of global production) and the top consumer (one-third of global consumption). This confluence of factors – a large agricultural base and leading producers – cements the Asia Pacific region's unrivaled position in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Ammonia Market Study



The report highlights the overwhelming presence of the Asia Pacific region in the ammonia market. This dominance is driven by the high concentration of agricultural powerhouses like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.

The study emphasizes the enduring importance of ammonia in fertilizer production. The agriculture sector's demand for nitrogenous fertilizers, particularly in Asia, continues to be a primary driver of the ammonia market.

The report acknowledges the rise of green ammonia, produced using renewable energy sources. This burgeoning segment presents a potential path toward a more sustainable ammonia future, especially as production technology advances. While the market is expected to see steady growth, the report might also explore potential challenges like production oversupply or fluctuating prices that could impact market expansion.

