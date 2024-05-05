Antibiotics Market To Reach $68.22 Billion By 2030 Fueled By Rising Antimicrobial Resistance And Increasing Prevalence Of Infectious Diseases

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The global antibiotics market size is valued at USD 49.51 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 68.22 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.09% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, according to a new market research report by SNS Insider.

Report Scope:

The comprehensive analysis of the antibiotics market encompasses various segments, including drug class, indication, distribution channel, and geography. It delves into the market dynamics, competitive landscape, and key factors driving growth. Additionally, the report scrutinizes regulatory frameworks, technological innovations, and strategic initiatives shaping the market landscape.

Market Analysis:

The antibiotics market is witnessing steady growth propelled by several factors. Rising incidence of infectious diseases, fueled by demographic changes, urbanization, and globalization, drives the demand for antibiotics. Moreover, increased prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria underscores the urgent need for novel therapies, fostering research and development activities in the sector.

Get Free Sample Report of Antibiotics Market @

List of Antibiotics Companies Profiled in Report:



Pfizer

Abbott

Sanofi

Bayer Ag

Merck & Co

Johnson & Johnson

Astellas Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline Novartis AG

Emerging Trends and Opportunities:



Focus on Precision Medicine: With advancements in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, there's a growing emphasis on targeted antibiotic therapies, optimizing efficacy while minimizing adverse effects.

Development of Novel Antibiotics: Innovations in drug discovery and biotechnology are driving the development of next-generation antibiotics, including bacteriophage therapy, monoclonal antibodies, and CRISPR-based treatments. Digital Health Solutions: Integration of digital health technologies such as telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and electronic health records enhances antibiotic stewardship, ensuring appropriate prescribing and adherence to treatment regimens.

Challenges and Considerations: Despite the promising growth prospects, the antibiotics market faces several challenges and considerations:



Antibiotic Resistance: The proliferation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria poses a formidable challenge, necessitating concerted efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance through surveillance, stewardship, and innovation.

Regulatory Hurdles: Stringent regulatory requirements and lengthy approval processes hinder the development and commercialization of new antibiotics, dampening investment in the sector. Market Fragmentation: The antibiotics market is characterized by fragmentation, with numerous players competing across generic and branded segments, leading to pricing pressures and market saturation.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @

Key Takeaways from the Antibiotics Market Study:



Increasing antimicrobial resistance, growing prevalence of bacterial and fungal infections are major growth drivers

The beta-lactam antibiotics segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 driven by their broad-spectrum activity and extensive clinical usage

North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to high healthcare expenditure, robust drug pipeline, and increasing adoption of premium antibiotic therapies Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2023-2030 driven by rising healthcare access, growing medical tourism, and increasing investments

Regional Analysis:



North America (36.8% revenue share in 2022): Largest market propelled by high treatment rates, well-established healthcare infrastructure

Europe (28.5%): Growing antimicrobial resistance, initiatives to combat superbugs contributing to market expansion Asia Pacific (22.1%): Rapidly growing market due to increasing disposable incomes, improving healthcare facilities, and rising infectious disease burden

Key Developments in the Antibiotics Market:



In 2023, Pfizer received FDA approval for a novel antibiotic targeting drug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections

Merck and Sumitomo partnered in 2022 to co-develop a new class of antibiotics leveraging innovative drug discovery platforms Increasing R&D efforts, regulatory support for antibiotic development to address antimicrobial resistance crisis

Antibiotics Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Application



Skin Infections

Respiratory Infections

Urinary Tract Infections

Ear Infections Others

By Drug Class



Penicillin

Macrolides

Tetracycline Others

By Route of Administration



Oral

Parental Others

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy Others

Purchase Antibiotics Market report @

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Antibiotics Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)

Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 6 Porter's 5 forces model

Chapter 7 PEST Analysis

Chapter 8 Antibiotics Market Segmentation, By Application

Chapter 9 Antibiotics Market Segmentation, By Application

Chapter 10 Antibiotics Market Segmentation, By Route of Administration

Chapter 11 Antibiotics Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 12 Regional Analysis

Chapter 13 Company profile

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 15 Use Case and Best Practices

Chapter 16 Conclusion

Continued...

Browse Details of Report, Please Visit @

About US:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

We assist our clients to anticipate industrial, economic, and consumer trends to drive disruptive change by fusing global experience with local information from experts throughout the world. We bring context to strategic and tactical data by bridging approaches based on data science and field research, assisting you in addressing your most pressing problems and spotting possibilities.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy,

[Protected Email],

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND),

Website: