Augmented And Virtual Reality Market Sees Unprecedented Growth Owing To The Booming Demand For Immersive Experiences

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)
-< />
Augmented and Virtual Reality Market Scope and Overview
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Augmented and Virtual Reality Market size was valued at USD 24.9 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 134.01 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period 2024-2031. This phenomenal growth is attributed to the surging demand for immersive experiences across various industries. AR and VR technologies are revolutionizing how businesses operate, allowing for enhanced customer engagement, streamlined processes, and improved training effectiveness.
Get a Report Sample of Augmented and Virtual Reality Market @
Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:
Samsung Electronics Sony Wikitude HTC Magic Leap Microsoft Corporation Osterhout Design Group Alphabet DAQRI Facebook Others
The AR and VR market is witnessing a surge in demand due to its diverse applications. Virtual Reality (VR) creates entirely simulated environments ideal for gaming, entertainment, and training applications. VR headsets offer highly realistic experiences, leading to their dominance in the market, particularly in the entertainment and gaming sectors. Advancements in VR hardware and software have further solidified this dominance by improving user comfort, visual quality, and interaction capabilities. AR overlays digital content onto the real world, creating interactive experiences that enhance productivity and user experience. For instance, AR can be used to project sales and inventory data onto products on store shelves, allowing customers to access detailed information without leaving their spot.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By Technology
Augmented Reality Technology Virtual Reality Technology
By Offering
Hardware
Sensors Semiconductor Components Displays & Projectors Position Tracker Cameras Others Software
By Enterprise
Small Enterprises Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises
By Device Type
Augmented Reality Devices
Head-Mounted Displays Head-Up Displays Virtual Reality Devices
Head-Mounted Displays Gesture Tracking Devices Projectors & Display Walls
By Application
Augmented Reality Application
Consumer Commercial Enterprise Healthcare Aerospace & Defense Energy Automotive Others Virtual Reality Application
Consumer Commercial Enterprise Healthcare Aerospace & Defense Others Indoor Farms Others
Impact of Global Events
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis has a multifaceted impact on the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR) market. Disruptions in supply chains, investment patterns, and global market dynamics pose challenges for AR & VR companies. However, the crisis also presents opportunities. Increased focus on remote collaboration and training due to the conflict could drive demand for AR & VR solutions that facilitate these processes. Similarly, the economic slowdown can lead to budget constraints, potentially hindering investments in new technologies. However, AR & VR can also offer cost-saving benefits in areas like training and design, making them attractive options during economic downturns. The AR & VR market is navigating a dynamic environment, but ongoing innovation and the widening applications of these technologies indicate a resilient growth path for the market.
Key Regional Developments
North America currently dominates the augmented and virtual reality market with a share exceeding 31%. This dominance is driven by high demand from sectors such as gaming, entertainment, media, aerospace and defense, retail, and manufacturing. The presence of major industry players like Google, Facebook, and DAQRI in North America further contributes to its leadership position. These companies are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge AR & VR solutions.
Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. The introduction of 4G technology and high-speed communication, coupled with a growing smartphone user base, has driven the adoption of AR and VR technologies in this region. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years.
Ask for a Discount @
Recent Developments
In July 2023: Google and Taito partnered to create Space Invaders, an immersive AR game that utilizes Google's ARCore and Geospatial APIs to design engaging levels in real-world environments. In June 2023: Apple introduced the Apple Vision Pro, a spatial computer that seamlessly integrates digital content with the real world. This advancement paves the way for applications beyond traditional screens, creating a more natural and intuitive user interface. In June 2023: PTC and Rockwell Automation extended their collaboration to promote the adoption of IoT and AR software in manufacturing companies. This collaboration will provide manufacturers with access to cutting-edge solutions that can streamline operations and improve efficiency.
Key Takeaways
Gain a deeper understanding of the AR & VR market landscape and emerging trends to identify potential areas for investment and business expansion. Utilize data-driven analysis to make strategic decisions regarding product development, marketing strategies, and resource allocation. Gain valuable knowledge about competitor activity and future market trends to maintain a competitive edge. Identify how AR & VR technologies can be leveraged to streamline internal processes, improve training effectiveness, and enhance customer engagement.
The future of the Augmented and Virtual Reality market is brimming with possibilities. Advancements in technology will lead to lighter, more affordable, and higher-fidelity AR & VR devices, making them more accessible to a wider audience. Integration with Artificial Intelligence (AI) will further enhance user experiences by enabling features like real-time object recognition and personalized content delivery.
Buy the Latest Version of this Report @
Table of Contents- Major Key Points
Introduction
Research Methodology
Market Dynamics
Impact Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies
Value Chain Analysis
Porter's 5 Forces Model
PEST Analysis
Augmented and Virtual Reality Market, By Technology
Augmented and Virtual Reality Market, By Offering
Augmented and Virtual Reality Market, By Enterprise
Augmented and Virtual Reality Market, By Device Type
Augmented and Virtual Reality Market, By Application
Regional Analysis
Company Profile
Competitive Landscape
USE Cases and Best Practices
Conclusion
About Us
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.
MENAFN05052024005025011514ID1108175072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.