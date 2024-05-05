Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Projected To Achieve CAGR 10.4% By 2030

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The valuation of the Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market reached USD 23.4 billion in 2022. Projections suggest that it will surge to USD 51.64 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

The Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market is experiencing a paradigm shift driven by technological advancements, labor shortages, and the need for operational efficiency in logistics and manufacturing sectors. This market analysis delves into the burgeoning landscape of AMH equipment, exploring its market dynamics, key drivers, opportunities, and challenges. As industries increasingly embrace automation to streamline processes and enhance productivity, the AMH Equipment Market is poised for significant growth, with innovations like robotics, artificial intelligence, and IoT revolutionizing material handling operations worldwide.

Download Sample Copy of Report:

Some of Major Key Players in this Report:



Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Bosch Rexroth

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Swisslog Holding AG

SSI Schaefer AG

Dematic Group S.A.R.L

Toyota Industries Corporation

JBT Corporation Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Market Analysis: The global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, fueled by the rapid expansion of e-commerce, manufacturing automation, and the need for cost-effective logistics solutions. Asia-Pacific dominates the market, driven by the robust industrial sector in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. However, regions like North America and Europe are witnessing substantial growth owing to the adoption of advanced automation technologies across various industries.

Market Segmentation:

By Operation



Assembly

Waste Management

Packaging And Distribution Storage And Transportation

By Application



Healthcare

Chemicals

Automotive

Foods And Beverages

Aviation

Electronics

E-Commerce Semiconductors

By Software And Services



Warehouse Management System (WMS)

Transportation Management System (TMS)

Maintenance And Repairs Training And Software Up-Gradation

By Automated Equipment



Automated Storage And Retrieval System

Robotics System

Conveyors

Automated Guided Vehicles Automated Cranes

Enquiry Before Buy:

Market Scope: The AMH Equipment Market encompasses a wide range of products and solutions, including automated guided vehicles (AGVs), conveyor systems, robotic arms, warehouse management systems (WMS), and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS). These technologies play a pivotal role in optimizing material flow, minimizing manual labor, and improving operational efficiency across diverse industries, including manufacturing, logistics, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and retail. From small-scale warehouses to large distribution centers, AMH equipment caters to the evolving needs of modern supply chains, offering scalability, flexibility, and real-time data insights.

Market Dynamics: The dynamics of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market are shaped by various factors, including:

Market Drivers:

Labor Shortages: Increasing labor costs and a shrinking workforce compel industries to automate material handling processes, reducing reliance on manual labor and mitigating operational risks.E-commerce Boom: The exponential growth of online retailing necessitates efficient order fulfillment and rapid order processing, driving demand for AMH equipment in warehouse automation and fulfillment centers.Technological Advancements: Innovations in robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT enable the development of sophisticated AMH solutions capable of autonomous operation, predictive maintenance, and adaptive control.Focus on Safety and Ergonomics: Emphasis on workplace safety, ergonomic considerations, and regulatory compliance encourages the adoption of AMH equipment to minimize accidents, injuries, and ergonomic strains associated with manual material handling tasks.

Market Opportunities:

Industry 4.0 Integration: Integration of AMH equipment with Industry 4.0 technologies facilitates seamless connectivity, data exchange, and interoperability, enabling smart factories and agile supply chains.Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Rapid urbanization, expansion of logistics networks, and investment in smart cities create opportunities for AMH equipment suppliers to address urban logistics challenges and optimize last-mile delivery operations.Customization and Scalability: Demand for customizable, modular AMH solutions capable of adapting to evolving business needs drives innovation and market expansion, particularly in sectors with diverse product portfolios and seasonal demand fluctuations.

Key Factors:

Innovation and R&D: Continuous innovation and investment in research and development are essential for developing next-generation AMH technologies that offer enhanced performance, reliability, and efficiency.Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations with system integrators, software developers, and technology providers facilitate the development of integrated solutions tailored to specific industry requirements and application scenarios.Customer Education and Training: Education, training, and technical support are crucial for ensuring successful implementation, adoption, and utilization of AMH equipment, addressing potential barriers and maximizing return on investment for end-users.

Challenges:

Initial Investment Costs: High upfront costs associated with AMH equipment procurement, installation, and integration may deter small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from adopting automation solutions, necessitating innovative financing models and cost-sharing arrangements.Workforce Transition: Resistance to change, skill gaps, and concerns over job displacement pose challenges during the transition to automated material handling systems, requiring effective change management strategies and workforce development initiatives.System Complexity and Integration: Integration challenges, interoperability issues, and system complexity may arise when deploying multiple AMH technologies within existing infrastructure, necessitating thorough planning, testing, and commissioning to ensure seamless operation and compatibility.

Buy Complete Report:

In conclusion, the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by the convergence of technological innovation, evolving consumer preferences, and industry-wide digital transformation initiatives. While opportunities abound for stakeholders to capitalize on the benefits of automation, addressing challenges such as upfront costs, workforce transition, and system integration complexities is crucial for realizing the full potential of AMH solutions in shaping the future of logistics and manufacturing.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

[Protected Email]

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)