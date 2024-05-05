Automated Sortation System Market To Reach USD 15.36 Billion By 2031 Owing To Rising Demand For Efficient Inventory Management

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Automated Sortation System Market is anticipated to grow to USD 15.36 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2031. The market was valued at USD 8.7 billion in 2023, According to the SNS Insider report.

Growing Demand for Faster and More Precise Deliveries

The automated sortation system market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors. The competitive landscape in today's market demands faster delivery times and a wider range of products readily available. Automated sortation systems significantly improve order accuracy and expedite the delivery process. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce has driven the need for efficient and scalable fulfillment solutions. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is fueling market growth. Manufacturers are integrating IoT into their systems to enhance product offerings and cater to the diverse sorting needs of end-users. In the pharmaceutical industry, for example, automated sortation systems with IoT connectivity ensure high-speed, temperature-controlled product handling, minimizing product wastage.

However, the high initial investment required for system manufacturing and the need to comply with regulatory standards can hinder market growth. Conversely, the burgeoning tourism industry is expected to propel market demand over the next seven years, with airports adopting these solutions for efficient luggage sorting.

Get Free Sample Report of Automated Sortation System Market @

Top Companies Featured in Automated Sortation System Market Report:



Siemens AG

KNAPP AG

Dematic

Bastian Solutions Inc.

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Honeywell Intelligrated

Interroll Group

Murata Machinery Ltd.

BEUMER GROUP GW Logistics Group

Recent Developments in the Automated Sortation System Market

In June 2021, Satake launched the NIRAMI series, its largest and most powerful optical sorter to date. This system efficiently sorts grains, pulses, seeds, and a wide variety of other products.

In March 2021, Interroll expanded its automated sortation solutions portfolio with the introduction of the Split Tray Sorter MT015S, a drop tray sorter designed to cater to a broader range of potential customers. This new product facilitates entry into the e-commerce sector or the adaptation of existing sorting systems for businesses.

Automated Sortation System Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Type:



Linear Sortation Loop Sortation

The linear sortation segment dominated the market in 2023. This segment encompasses various systems like shoe sorters, narrow belt sorters, tilt tray sorters, and cross-belt sorters. These systems are widely used in cross-docking applications due to their reliable performance, long operational life, and focus on maximizing throughput.

By End-use Industry:



Retail and E-commerce

Food and Beverages

Transportation and Logistics

Pharmaceutical Others

The retail and e-commerce segment held the largest market share in 2023. The surge in online shopping fueled by a growing internet user base has led retailers to automate their operations to meet promised delivery times. With the continued rise in internet users, this segment is poised to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.

By Technology:



Intelligent sorting

AS/RS

Robot integrated applications

Mobile robots

Vision technology Software

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Impact of Global Events

The ongoing war has disrupted global supply chains, impacting the availability of raw materials and components needed for automated sortation system manufacturing. Additionally, rising energy costs and transportation disruptions are affecting overall production processes. These factors are expected to hamper market growth in the short term.

An economic slowdown can lead to reduced investments in infrastructure projects, including warehouse automation. Businesses might prioritize other areas of spending during economic downturns, potentially slowing down the adoption of automated sortation systems.

Europe held the largest market share of Automated Sortation System Market in 2023.

This dominance is attributed to the presence of established market players like KNAPP AG, Siemens AG, and Beumer Group GmbH. The region's robust transportation and logistics sector further fuels market growth. Moreover, European countries boast a high Logistics Performance Index (LPI) score compared to other regions, signifying efficient logistics infrastructure. Additionally, companies like System Logistics S.p.A. and DHL International GmbH are leading adopters of warehouse automation solutions, solidifying Europe's position as a dominant market player.

Key Takeaways from the Automated Sortation System Market Study



The rising demand for efficient inventory management and faster deliveries is driving the automated sortation system market.

Integration of IoT technology is enhancing sortation system capabilities and catering to diverse industry needs.

The retail and e-commerce segment is expected to remain the primary driver of market growth due to the booming online shopping industry.

The Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns pose challenges to market growth in the short term. Europe is expected to maintain its leading position due to a strong presence of established players, a robust logistics sector, and a focus on warehouse automation.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Automated Sortation System Market Segmentation, By Type

9. Automated Sortation System Market Segmentation, By Technology

10. Automated Sortation System Market Segmentation, By End-Use Industry

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

[Protected Email]

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)