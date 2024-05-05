Automotive Robotics Market To Hit USD 21.93 Billion At A CAGR Of 12.24% By 2030, States SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The size of the A utomotive R obotics M arket was estimated at USD 8.70 billion in 2022 and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.24% to reach USD 21.93 billion by 2030.

The use of robotics technology in the development, production, and assembly of automobiles is known as automotive robotics. It includes a broad variety of robots that carry out diverse jobs quickly, precisely, and effectively. Automotive robots automates repetitive operations and performs them precisely and dependably in order to optimize manufacturing processes, increase productivity, improve product quality, and guarantee worker safety.

A variety of automotive parts, like as body panels, engines, transmissions, interiors, and electronics, are assembled by robots. They have a high level of accuracy and consistency when doing jobs like installing parts, tightening bolts, and fitting components. Robots that are programmed to paint vehicles automatically apply layers of primer, base coat, and clear finish with consistency and accuracy. Throughout the production process, robots handle materials and components. They load and unload parts, move components between workstations, and maintain inventories in warehouses and logistics hubs.

Top Key Companies of Automotive Robotics Market :



ABB Ltd.

KUKA AG

FANUC Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Comau S.p.A.

Universal Robots A/S

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

DENSO Corporation

Epson Robots

Staubli International AG

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Nachi Robotics Systems Inc.

Hyundai Robotics

Hanwha Corporation

FANUC America Corporation

Panasonic Corporation Bosch Rexroth AG.

A number of major companies are present in the Automotive Robotics Market, competing for market share through various tactics such alliances, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic growth. These businesses specialize in creating cutting-edge robotic solutions that are suited to the unique needs of the automotive manufacturing industry, including material handling, welding, assembly, painting, and inspection. The automotive robotics sector is experiencing increased rivalry and constant innovation due to the entry of new and innovative firms and startups into the market.

Market Segment Analysis:

By Type:



Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Cylindrical Others

By Component:



Controller

End effector

Robotic arm

Drive

Sensors Others

By Application:



Welding

Painting

Cutting

Material Handling Others

Automotive Robotics Market Developments:

ABB Robotics unveiled the first robot-painted art vehicle in the world in May 2022. Paint-head technology reduces complexity and makes painting more sustainable and cost-effective by offering exceptional precision and versatility.

Byton and Foxconn signed a manufacturing contract in January 2021. Through this collaboration, Byton will be able to take advantage of Foxconn's cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, supply chain resources, and operational management know-how in order to produce its M-Byte electric SUV.

Key Market Study Points:

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.Detailed market segmentation based on service type, sourcing type, application, industry vertical, and region.In-depth regional analysis highlighting key growth drivers and market trends in each geographic region.Competitive landscape profiling leading players, their market strategies, and recent developments.Future outlook and growth prospects of the market, including emerging opportunities and potential challenges.

