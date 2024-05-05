Biofertilizers Market To USD 6.81 Billion By 2030, Propelled By Global Shift Towards Sustainable Farming Practices

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

Increasing prices of synthetic fertilizers globally, backed by consumers' response toward rising prices for synthetically cultivated food products, are the key market drivers boosting the market growth.

According to the SNS Insider report, the Biofertilizers Market size was USD 3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030 biofertilizers market is experiencing rapid growth globally, fueled by the increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices and eco-friendly fertilization solutions. Biofertilizers are microbial inoculants containing beneficial microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and algae that enhance soil fertility, nutrient uptake, and plant growth by fixing atmospheric nitrogen, solubilizing phosphorus, and producing growth-promoting substances. One of the key drivers of market growth is the rising awareness among farmers and agricultural communities about the adverse environmental impacts of chemical fertilizers, including soil degradation, water pollution, and biodiversity loss. Biofertilizers offer an environmentally friendly alternative to chemical fertilizers, as they contribute to soil health, fertility, and ecosystem resilience while reducing the reliance on synthetic inputs.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of organic farming practices and sustainable agriculture initiatives is driving the demand for biofertilizers worldwide. Organic farmers and growers are integrating biofertilizers into their crop management practices to enhance soil biodiversity, improve nutrient cycling, and minimize the use of synthetic chemicals and pesticides. Additionally, government support and incentives for organic farming, eco-certification programs, and sustainable agriculture initiatives are boosting market growth by promoting the adoption of biofertilizers as part of integrated nutrient management strategies.

Get a Report Sample of Biofertilizers Market @

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd

CBF China Biofertilizers

Koppert Biological Systems Inc.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp

Stanes and Company Ltd

Symborg S.L.

Lallemand Inc.

Fertilizers USA LLC

Antibiotice S.A.

Novozymes A/S

Sigma Agri-Science, LLC

Biomax

Marcos N.P.K. Wilson Chemical Solutions

Market Report Scope:

The surged demand for organic products has led to an increase in the adoption of biofertilizers. Excessive use of chemical fertilizers has resulted in soil and water pollution, prompting the need for organic and sustainable fertilizers. Developing economies are witnessing a rise in biofertilizer adoption, with producers increasing their capacity to meet growing demand. The demand for sustainable fertilizers suitable for both organic and conventional farming practices is rapidly increasing, driven by their economic and eco-friendly advantages. The rising prices of synthetic fertilizers globally, coupled with the demand for chemical-free food products, are key factors propelling the biofertilizers market. The market is positively impacted by increasing recognition and acceptance among farmers globally. However, challenges such as higher production costs, shorter shelf life, and storage requirements may hinder market growth.

Market Analysis:

The concern over declining soil quality due to chemical fertilizer overuse has led governments to promote biofertilizers. The EU's“Common Agricultural Policy” supports bio-based products and provides direct green payments to farmers practicing sustainable agriculture. The agriculture industry's dynamic changes, driven by digital farming and precision practices, pose entry barriers for small entrepreneurs due to high technological investment. Rising global population and food scarcity drive innovations in bio-based fertilizers, fostering environment-friendly agricultural solutions.

Make Enquiry About Biofertilizers Market Report@

Segment Analysis:

By Product – Nitrogen-fixing biofertilizers dominate with over 70% revenue share in 2022. This dominance is attributed to correcting heavily contaminated soil globally and meeting plant growth requirements. The use of various biofertilizers promotes healthy plant development without adverse effects on human health and the environment.

By Application – Seed treatment held over 72% revenue share in 2022, driven by induced nutritional values in seeds. Government regulations on excessive chemical product use in farming contribute to a positive growth trend for biofertilizers in seed and soil applications worldwide.

By Product



Nitrogen Fixing

Phosphate Solubilizing Others

By Crop Type



Row Crops

Horticultural Crops Cash Crops

By Application



Seed Treatment Soil treatment

Key Regional Developments:

North America dominated with a 30% revenue share in 2022, driven by government interventions in farming practices and the growth of organic farmland. The U.S. is becoming a hub for organic farming with advancements in microbiology. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a 10.8% CAGR, with China leading consumption followed by India and Japan. Increased awareness of biofertilizer benefits and government initiatives contribute to market growth.

Check Discount on Biofertilizers Market @

Key Takeaway for the Biofertilizers Market Study:



A global shift towards sustainable farming practices is driving biofertilizer market growth.

Increasing government interventions globally support the adoption of bio-based fertilizers. North America led in revenue share in 2022, while the Asia-Pacific market shows promising growth.

Recent Developments:



In 2023, Wilson Chemical Solutions collaborated with Phinite company to convert manure into regenerative biofertilizer, offering a certified organic solution that outperforms synthetic fertilizers. In 2022, Koppert Biological Systems Inc. planned to invest in three new manufacturing units in Brazil, focusing on the microbiological range, including formulations based on fungi, viruses, and bacteria.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisBiofertilizers Market Segmentation, by ProductBiofertilizers Market Segmentation, by Crop TypeBiofertilizers Market Segmentation, by ApplicationRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeUse Case and Best PracticesConclusion

Buy the Latest Version of Biofertilizers Market Report 2023-2030 @

About Us :

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.