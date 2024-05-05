Cloud Migration Services Market Expands As Businesses Prioritize Cloud Infrastructure For Scalability And Cost-Efficiency

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

Cloud Migration Services Market Report Scope and Overview

The Cloud Migration Services Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for improved healthcare delivery and data management. Healthcare organizations are recognizing the advantages of cloud migration in terms of data accessibility, operational efficiency, and overall IT infrastructure resilience. The SNS Insider report highlights the expanding scope of the cloud migration services market. With a base value of USD 10.43 billion in 2023 driving the market towards a projected valuation of USD 54.71 billion by 2031, The market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 23.01% over the forecast period.

The healthcare sector is witnessing a substantial uptake of cloud migration services. A survey revealed that nearly 80% of healthcare providers are actively considering or implementing cloud strategies, recognizing the benefits of enhanced data accessibility, streamlined operations, and improved IT infrastructure resilience. Cloud migration paves the way for robust telehealth platforms, expanding access to care for geographically dispersed patients.

Get a Report Sample of Cloud Migration Services Market @

Some of the Major Key Players Studied are:



Amazon Web Services

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google

Cisco Systems

NTT Data Corporation

DXC Technology Company

VMware

Rackspace Hosting

Informatica

WSM International

Zerto

Virtustream

RiverMeadow Software

OpenStack Others

Factors Contributing to the Growth of the Market



Focus on Cost Control and Security: The need for cost control, technology advancements, increased security, and compliance requirements are driving the high adoption of cloud migration services in the healthcare vertical. Cloud migration offers cost-effective data storage solutions and robust security measures, addressing the challenges associated with on-premises data management. Media & Entertainment Leverages Cloud for Innovation: The media & entertainment industry anticipates the highest CAGR within the cloud migration services market. Cloud migration empowers media firms to embrace industry shifts like on-demand content, virtual production, and immersive experiences with AR and VR. Cloud services offer dynamic scalability of infrastructure, facilitating content management and delivery with greater efficiency.

-p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-101715" src="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cloud-Migration-Services-Market-1024x536.jpg" alt="Cloud Migration Services Market Report" width="640" height="335" srcset="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cloud-Migration-Services-Market-1024x536.jpg 1024w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cloud-Migration-Services-Market-300x157.jpg 300w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cloud-Migration-Services-Market-768x402.jpg 768w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Cloud-Migration-Services-Market.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

By Offering:



Service Type



Assessment and Planning Services



Migration and Deployment Services



Integration and Customization Services



Data Migration and Management



Security and Compliance Services



Training and Support Services



Managed Cloud Services

Other Service Type

Deployment Mode



Public Cloud



Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

By Migration Type:



Infrastructure Migration

Platform Migration

Data Migration

Application Migration Others

By Organization Size



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

By Application:



Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Project Management

Content Management

Data Warehouse Management

Business Intelligence (BI) & Analytics Others

By Vertical



BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government & Public Sector

Media & Entertainment

Automotive & Transportation

Manufacturing Others

Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Slowdown Create Complexities

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has created a ripple effect across global markets, impacting various industries, including the cloud migration services sector. The conflict may heighten apprehensions regarding data security and sovereignty, prompting businesses to reassess their cloud providers based on geopolitical factors. Additionally, global supply chain disruptions could lead to challenges in obtaining hardware, potentially slowing down cloud infrastructure expansion and migration initiatives. Economic sanctions and currency fluctuations may also impact the cost dynamics of cloud services, influencing decisions related to migration timelines and expenditures.

The prevailing global economic slowdown has intricate effects on the cloud migration services sector. Despite economic hurdles, there remains a consistent uptick in demand for cloud migration services. This growth is propelled by the rising uptake of automation solutions and companies' strategic endeavors to bolster their cloud capabilities. There's a noticeable momentum towards cloud migration, fueled by the pursuit of enhanced agility, automation, and seamless integration of enterprise applications within the evolving cloud technology sphere. Industries like IT & telecommunications, BFSI, healthcare, and government are increasingly turning to cloud migration to innovate their offerings, establish new business models, and ensure compliance with evolving regulations.

Ask for a Discount @

Key Regional Development Highlights North American Dominance

North America dominates the cloud migration services market with a revenue share of more than 30%. This dominance can be attributed to several factors.



Organizations in North America prioritize digital transformation, with cloud migration as a core strategy for modernizing IT infrastructure. This focus on digital transformation fuels the demand for cloud migration services in the region. Enhanced security measures by North American cloud providers address data protection concerns. This focus on robust security protocols attracts businesses seeking reliable and secure cloud environments.

The Asia Pacific Region Poised for High Growth

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR within the cloud migration services market during the forecast period. This anticipated growth is fueled by several factors.



Major players like Alibaba Cloud and Macquarie Telecom Group are making significant investments in the region, propelling market growth. For instance, Alibaba's commitment of USD 1 billion to support cloud-computing clients and expand data centers across markets like Singapore and Thailand exemplifies this trend. Government initiatives promoting digital transformation across Asia Pacific countries are further accelerating cloud adoption. These initiatives create a favorable environment for cloud migration services.

Recent Developments

In November 2023: Infosys entered into a three-year strategic agreement with AWS to accelerate cloud transformation for financial institutions across EMEA. This collaboration leverages AWS's cloud expertise with Infosys's domain knowledge to deliver specialized cloud migration and modernization services. The aim is to provide transformative cloud solutions utilizing AI, data analytics, and industry-specific solutions for faster adoption and compliance.

In September 2023: Oracle and Microsoft announced“Oracle Database at Azure,” allowing customers direct access to Oracle database services running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) deployed within Microsoft Azure datacenters. This collaboration expands customer choice and flexibility within the cloud migration landscape.

Key Takeaways



Rising demand for improved healthcare delivery and data management is driving cloud adoption in healthcare. Businesses offering cloud migration services tailored to healthcare needs can capitalize on this trend.

Security concerns and economic considerations influence cloud migration decisions. Businesses offering secure and cost-effective cloud migration solutions will gain a competitive edge.

Economic slowdowns encourage businesses to optimize cloud spending. Cloud migration service providers that cater to hybrid and multi-cloud strategies will be well-positioned for future growth. The dominance of North America and the high growth potential of Asia Pacific highlight the importance of understanding regional market dynamics for successful cloud migration service offerings.

The cloud migration services market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory in the coming years, driven by the continuous need for digital transformation, data security, and operational efficiency. Advancements in cloud technology and increasing adoption across various industries will further propel market growth.

Buy the Latest Version of this Report @

Table of Contents- Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisCloud Migration Services Market, By OfferingCloud Migration Services Market, By Migration TypeCloud Migration Services Market, By organization sizeCloud Migration Services Market, By ApplicationCloud Migration Services Market, By VerticalRegional AnalysisCompany ProfileCompetitive LandscapeUSE Cases and Best PracticesConclusion

About Us

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.