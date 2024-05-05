Logistics Packaging Market To Surpass USD 38442.52 Million By 2031, Driven By Evolving Technologies And Booming E-Commerce

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Logistics Packaging Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, fueled by a confluence of factors including advancements in packaging technology, the ever-expanding e-commerce landscape, and a rising focus on efficient supply chain management.

The Logistics Packaging Market valued at USD 25822.01 million in 2023, is projected to reach USD 38442.52 million by 2031, reflecting a healthy CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period.

Market Report Scope:

Ensuring smooth product movement, logistics packaging safeguards goods during storage, transport, and handling. Crafted for space optimization and minimal damage, these solutions utilize diverse materials like plastic, metal, wood, paper, and fiber. Beyond protection, packaging serves as a silent brand ambassador, conveying product information, brand identity, and safety/hygiene standards, influencing consumer choices.

Market Analysis

The Logistics Packaging Market is flourishing due to a confluence of trends. The logistics and shipping boom (growing at a 5.1% CAGR) demands innovative packaging solutions. The packaging industry itself is transforming, creating sustainable, cost-effective, and user-friendly options. Additionally, technology like AI is revolutionizing logistics, driving the need for specialized packaging that works with automation (a multi-billion dollar market by 2030). Furthermore, rising urbanization (reaching 60% by 2030) and industrialization are fueling the demand for packaged goods, requiring robust packaging solutions. Global trade expansion (reaching USD 28 trillion by 2025) further necessitates this growth. Finally, the focus on food and pharmaceutical safety, a multi-billion dollar industry, is driving the need for specialized packaging that ensures hygiene and temperature control.

Major Key Players Included are:



Braid Logistics

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics

BLT Flexitank Industrials Co. Ltd

BAG Corp

Jumbo Bag Corporation

Boxon USA Buske Logistics

Download Free Sample Report @

Segment Analysis

The Logistics Packaging Market caters to diverse needs through segmentation. Flexible packaging, lightweight and space-efficient, dominates for its affordability with food and beverages. Rigid packaging offers superior protection for fragile or heavy items with solutions like crates.

Material options are vast, with plywood balancing strength and affordability. Wood excels in protection but is susceptible to moisture. Corrugated cardboard is a versatile and cost-effective choice. Plastic, lightweight and moisture-resistant, finds wide use. Steel offers exceptional strength for heavy-duty goods but comes at a premium.

Segmentation caters to specific end-user needs as well. Automotive requires robust packaging for parts, while healthcare demands sterile and temperature-controlled options for pharmaceuticals. Food and beverages rely on packaging that maintains freshness and visual appeal. Manufacturing emphasizes durable and reusable solutions, and consumer goods require packaging that's both functional and visually attractive. Finally, the market segments by type, offering individual and inner packaging solutions for complete product protection.

By Packaging Durability Type



Flexible Logistics Packaging Rigid Logistics Packaging

By Material Durability Type



Durable Goods Non-Durable Goods

By Material



Plywood

Wood

Corrugated

Plastic

Steel Others

By End-users



Automotive

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods Others

By Type



Individual packaging

Inner packaging Outer packaging

Impact of Global Disruptions

The Russia-Ukraine war has caused a ripple effect. Closures of packaging facilities in the region have disrupted the flow of essential materials, impacting manufacturers worldwide. This translates to supply chain disruptions, leading to delivery delays, logistical bottlenecks, and increased costs. Additionally, the war has caused fluctuations in raw material prices, further squeezing manufacturers.

Reduced consumer spending and business investment have dampened the demand for packaged goods, impacting the packaging industry. Companies are forced to cut costs and reduce production due to the downturn, hindering market growth in the short term.

Key Regional Developments

Europe holds supreme position in the Logistics Packaging Market, and its dominance is likely to continue. This leadership stems from several factors. European industries across the board have a strong appetite for innovative and efficient packaging solutions. Additionally, European manufacturers are pioneers in advancements for both rigid and flexible packaging, offering a vast array of options. Furthermore, environmental regulations and consumer preferences are driving a continuous shift towards sustainable and user-friendly packaging structures within the European market. Following closely behind Europe is North America, fueled by its robust import and export activities. The thriving North American transportation industry further necessitates advanced packaging solutions that can endure long-distance travel and demanding handling.

Make an Enquiry@

Recent Developments in Logistics Packaging

In March 2022, Fourshore Partners announced the acquisition of Buske Logistics, a leading provider of contract logistics services with expertise in packaging, food and beverage, and automotive industries. This acquisition is expected to bolster Buske Logistics' capabilities and expand its reach within the logistics sector.

Sourceful , a company dedicated to promoting transparency within the supply chain, secured USD 20 million in Series A funding in March 2022. This funding will empower Sourceful to continue its mission of creating a more sustainable and ethical supply chain for businesses and consumers alike.

Report Overview:



The Logistics Packaging Market is booming, driven by factors like surging logistics and shipping, packaging innovation, and technological advancements like automation.

The market is segmented to cater to diverse needs, offering solutions based on durability, material, and end-use applications (e.g., food & beverage, healthcare).

While global disruptions like war and economic slowdowns pose temporary challenges, the long-term outlook for the market remains positive, with a projected valuation exceeding USD 38 billion by 2031.

Europe is expected to maintain its dominant position due to high demand for innovative packaging across various industries and a focus on sustainability. Advancements in materials, designs, and functionalities are leading to a rise in sustainable, cost-effective, and user-friendly packaging options.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4 Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war

4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession

4.3.1 Introduction

4.3.2 Impact on major economies

4.3.2.1 US

4.3.2.2 Canada

4.3.2.3 Germany

4.3.2.4 France

4.3.2.5 United Kingdom

4.3.2.6 China

4.3.2.7 Japan

4.3.2.8 South Korea

4.3.2.9 Rest of the World

5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Porter's 5 forces model

7 PEST Analysis

8 Logistic Packaging Market Segmentation, By Packaging Durability Type

8.1 Flexible Logistics Packaging

8.2 Rigid Logistics Packaging

9 Logistic Packaging Market Segmentation, By Material Durability Type

9.1 Durable Goods

9.2 Non-Durable Goods

10 Logistic Packaging Market Segmentation, By Material

10.1 Plywood

10.2 Wood

10.3 Corrugated

10.4 Plastic

10.5 Steel

10.6 Others

11 Logistic Packaging Market Segmentation, By End-users

11.1 Automotive

11.2 Healthcare

11.3 Food & Beverages

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Consumer Goods

11.6 Others

12 By Type

12.1 Individual packaging

12.2 Inner packaging

12.3 Outer packaging

13 Regional Analysis

14 Company Profile

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Benchmarking

15.2 Market Share analysis

15.3 Recent Developments

16 USE Cases And Best Practices

17 Conclusion

For more information, visit @

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.