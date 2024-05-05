Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market To USD 8.91 Billion By 2030, Propelled By Global Energy Transition, Revolutionizing Energy Landscape

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report highlights that the Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Size was valued at USD 5.90 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 8.91 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

The global shift towards renewable energy sources and the shutdown of older nuclear reactors due to aging, as countries prioritize minimal environmental impact and safety concerns, Global Demand Surges as Governments Embrace Nuclear Decommissioning Services







Major Key Players Included are:



Orano Group

Babcock International Group PLC

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

AECOM

Studsvik AB

Bechtel Corporation

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

Ansaldo Energia

Jacobs (CH2M Hill Company Ltd.) Magnox Ltd.

Market Report Scope :

The comprehensive scope of the Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market report encapsulates the multifaceted process of decommissioning, spanning the withdrawal of nuclear power plant fuel, dismantling facilities, and site restoration. Services offered include meticulous planning, thorough waste disposal reviews, and active regulatory engagement-essential components ensuring the safe handling, dismantling, storage, and transportation of radioactive materials. As the global demand for energy surges, renewable sources gain prominence, further emphasizing the critical role of efficient decommissioning services. The report delves into the intricacies of this evolving landscape, providing a detailed analysis of the industry's response to heightened environmental considerations and the increasing adoption of alternative, sustainable energy solutions.

Market Analysis:

The global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market experiences robust growth driven by the widespread closure of aging nuclear reactors worldwide, accompanied by a shift towards renewable energy sources. Governments, spurred by post-nuclear accidents, actively support the decommissioning sector, contributing to market expansion. Increasing public and governmental pressures to phase out nuclear power, especially in Europe and North America, intensify safety concerns. This heightened awareness propels the demand for nuclear decommissioning services, as regulatory bodies and industry stakeholders prioritize the safe and efficient dismantling of nuclear facilities. The market is further buoyed by a global commitment to environmental sustainability, leading to a surge in demand for cleaner energy alternatives and subsequently fostering the growth of nuclear decommissioning services.

Segment Analysis:

By Reactor Type:

Pressurized water reactors dominate due to stability and easy operations, contributing significantly to market revenue.

By Strategy:

Immediate dismantling, especially in Europe, leads the market with global reactor shutdowns. Deferred dismantling grows fastest, offering reduced radiation levels. Entombment emerges as a faster and more economical strategy.

Sub Market segmentation

By Reactor Type



Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR)

Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR) Others

By Strategy



Immediate Dismantling

Deferred Dismantling Entombment

By Capacity



100 MW

100 – 1000 MW Above 1000 MW

Key Regional Development:

Europe Holds the largest market share, fueled by government investments and stringent regulations supporting nuclear decommissioning. The rising dismantling of nuclear power plants aligns with reduced nuclear energy consumption, propelling the market.

North America is Fastest-growing region with increased adoption of renewable energy and technological advancements, driving the nuclear decommissioning market.

Key Takeaways:

The global shift towards renewable energy sources propels the nuclear decommissioning market.

Europe leads with significant investments and stringent regulations.

Immediate dismantling dominates, while deferred dismantling shows rapid growth.

Pressurized water reactors play a pivotal role in market revenue.

Recent Developments:

In April 2022, Westinghouse Electric Company LLC signed an agreement to acquire BHI Energy, aiming to expand nuclear plant modification and maintenance capabilities.

In 2023, Holtec International secured a contract to decommission the Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant, marking one of the largest projects in the United States.

