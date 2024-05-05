P2P Antennas Market Projected To Reach USD 6.86 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Surging 5G Adoption

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The P2P Antennas Market size, valued at USD 4.05 billion in 2023, is poised to reach USD 6.86 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.82% throughout the forecast period 2024-2031, A comprehensive market study by SNS Insider.

Growing Demand: Drivers and Trends

The telecommunications landscape is undergoing a profound transformation spurred by the widespread implementation of 5G technology. As 5G networks demand a higher density of base stations and small cells, P2P antennas emerge as indispensable for reliable high-speed connectivity between network components. Moreover, the meteoric rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) is fueling the P2P antenna market as interconnected smart cities, automated industries, and connected vehicles increasingly rely on efficient device-to-device communication.

Further bolstering the market is the promise of millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. While mmWave frequencies offer immense bandwidth for blazing-fast data transfer, they face obstacles in signal strength and limited range. P2P antennas are instrumental in overcoming these challenges, ensuring robust and focused mmWave signal transmission.

Top Companies Featured in P2P Antennas Market Report:



COMBA Telecom Systems

Cambium Networks

Laird Technologies

Radio Frequency Systems

MWAVE Industries

KAVVERI Telecom

Ericsson

Amphenol Corporation

TONGYU Communication

SHENGLU Infinite Electronics International

The P2P antennas market landscape is shaped by a convergence of factors, including:



The accelerating deployment of 5G networks worldwide drives substantial demand for P2P antennas, facilitating reliable and low-latency backhaul connections.

As IoT adoption surges across industries, establishing seamless links between devices becomes paramount. P2P antennas provide a secure and efficient solution for direct device-to-device communication. Research and development efforts continually enhance the performance and accessibility of P2P antennas for mmWave applications, enabling a new era of high-speed wireless connectivity.

The P2P antennas market is characterized by ongoing innovation and strategic partnerships:



In March 2024, Infinite Electronics sells KP Performance Antennas and RadioWaves businesses to Alive Telecommunications, expanding market reach.

In May 2023, Laird Connectivity introduced the RM126x series of LoRaWAN® modules, promoting long-range, low-power IoT solutions. In March 2020, Comba Telecom Systems unveiled 5G sub-6 outdoor CPE and hybrid beam antennas, enhancing 5G deployment capabilities.

P2P Antennas Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY TYPE



Flat Panel Antenna

Parabolic Antenna Yagi Antenna

Flat panel antennas exhibit the highest CAGR due to their compact size, aesthetic appeal, and suitability for Communication on the Move (COTM) applications.

BY POLARIZATION



Single-polarized Antenna Dual-polarized Antenna

Dual-polarized antennas dominate the market as they support horizontal and vertical polarized radio waves simultaneously, boosting network capacity.

BY APPLICATIONS



Telecommunication

Military and Defense

Commercial/Industrial

Satellite Others

The telecommunication segment holds the largest market share, driven by the extensive use of P2P antennas for high-speed, reliable connectivity in 5G networks.

BY FREQUENCY RANGE



1 GHz to 9.9 GHz

10 GHz to 29.9 GHz 30 GHz to 86 GHz

BY DIAMETER



0.2m to 0.9m

1.0m to 3.0m 3.1m to 4.6m

Geopolitical Influences

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War :

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine introduced significant disruptions to the global supply chain. This has led to delays in the production and delivery of key electronic components used for P2P antennas. Furthermore, economic sanctions and logistical bottlenecks have increased costs. The resulting inflationary pressures have temporarily slowed the adoption of P2P antenna technologies in certain regions.

Economic Slowdown :

The global economic slowdown has caused a contraction in investments across several markets. This temporary dip in capital expenditures has led to a reduced demand for P2P antennas. However, as the overall market adjusts, focus on infrastructure development, particularly in telecommunications, is likely to revitalize investments and propel the growth of P2P antenna technologies through the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America stood as the market leader for P2P antennas. This is largely driven by early investments in 5G network rollouts and a continued technological push for cutting-edge telecommunication solutions.

The Asia Pacific region promises to exhibit the highest CAGR within the forecast period. Multiple factors contribute to this growth, including a strong focus on 5G infrastructure development projects, booming demand for resilient telecommunication networks, and a comparatively successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic within countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The presence of telecom giants like ZTE and Huawei also drives investment in the region.

Key Takeaways for the P2P Antennas Market Study



The report underscores the inextricable link between 5G technology adoption and the expanding P2P antennas market. As 5G implementations spread globally, the demand for P2P antennas will follow suit.

Continued advancements in applications such as IoT and mm-wave technology offer new frontiers for P2P antenna innovation and market growth.

Recognizing the dominance of specific P2P antenna types, polarizations, and applications sheds light on the factors fueling market expansion. The report emphasizes the importance of factoring in global events – pandemics, economic shifts, and geopolitical tensions – as they can significantly influence the trajectory of the P2P antennas market.

