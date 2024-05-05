Penetration Testing Market To Exceed USD 5.66 Billion By 2031, Due To Increasing Adoption Of Cloud Services

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report indicates that the Penetration Testing Market Size was valued at USD 2.16 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.66 Billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period 2024-2031. This upward trajectory reflects the growing recognition of penetration testing as an indispensable tool for safeguarding critical systems and data in today's digital landscape.

Growing Demand Penetration Testing as a Service Revolutionizes Security

Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) is revolutionizing cybersecurity, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses. Traditionally, the high cost, limited scope, and resource constraints associated with one-time penetration testing engagements made it inaccessible for many organizations. PTaaS, with its subscription-based model, overcomes these hurdles. It eliminates the need for complex data security protocols and in-house expertise, making advanced security testing more accessible and affordable. Additionally, continuous monitoring and streamlined reporting provided by PTaaS offer ongoing security insights, further enhancing its value proposition for smaller businesses. PTaaS essentially democratizes penetration testing, empowering organizations of all sizes to proactively manage cybersecurity risks and strengthen their defenses against evolving threats.

Major The Key Players of Penetration Testing Market

Breachlock Inc., Astra Security, Isecurion, NetSPI LLC, Rapid 7, Vumetric Cybersecurity, CovertSwarm, SecurityMetrics, PortSwigger Ltd, Nowsecure, Vairav Technology, Cisco Systems, Inc., Rebot Security, Netragard, Cigniti Technology Ltd., Bugcrowd, Synopsys, TrustWave Holdings, Inc., and others

Segment Analysis: Mobile Applications Leading the Charge

Based on the testing type, the market is segmented into network penetration testing, web applications, mobile applications, social engineering, cloud penetration testing, and others. Mobile applications are expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This surge is primarily driven by the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend, with employees increasingly using personal devices for work purposes. This has significantly increased the attack surface, as these devices are often constantly connected to the internet, exposing them to various vulnerabilities.

Key Market Segments

By Component



Solution Services

By Organization Size



Large Enterprise Small and Medium Enterprise

By Deployment Mode



On-Premise Cloud

By Testing Type



Network Penetration Testing

Application Penetration Testing

Social Engineering Tests

Cloud Penetration Testing Others

By Industry Vertical



BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecom Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War: Heightened Security Concerns and Potential Disruptions

During periods of geopolitical tension and conflict, there is often a surge in cyberattacks and hacking activities targeting various sectors, including governments, corporations, and critical infrastructure. This heightened threat environment can lead to an increased demand for penetration testing services as organizations seek to identify and address vulnerabilities in their systems. Additionally, the Russia-Ukraine conflict could raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and the potential risks associated with cyber warfare. This increased awareness could translate into greater demand for penetration testing services as organizations bolster their defenses against cyberattacks. Furthermore, governments might respond to escalating cyber threats by introducing new regulations or standards related to cybersecurity. This could mandate regular penetration testing for compliance, further driving up demand for such services. However, if the conflict leads to economic disruptions or uncertainty, organizations might reassess their budgets and spending priorities. This could potentially decrease the demand for non-essential services like penetration testing, as businesses prioritize core operations during challenging times. Geopolitical conflicts can also lead to market uncertainty and fluctuations, with businesses potentially delaying or reducing spending on various services, including cybersecurity, until there is greater stability in the global landscape.

Key Regional Developments

North America held a major market share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to factors such as the rising frequency of cyberattacks on networks, particularly within private and public companies. Additionally, the healthcare sector in the region is witnessing a growing demand for advanced security and vulnerability management solutions, further fueling market growth. Moreover, leading players in the region are actively collaborating and innovating their product portfolios, further solidifying North America's position.

Asia Pacific, however, is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This is driven by the increasing adoption of data analytics by governments and businesses in the region. The complex coding environment prevalent in the region necessitates the use of robust software testing solutions, further propelling market growth in the Asia Pacific market.

Future Growth

The penetration testing market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory in the coming years, driven by the aforementioned factors. The growing sophistication of cyberattacks, coupled with the increasing adoption of cloud computing and the increasing reliance on digital infrastructure will further propel the demand for penetration testing services. Additionally, stricter data privacy regulations will necessitate robust security measures, making penetration testing an essential tool for ensuring compliance.

While economic downturns can lead to reduced spending on non-essential services, the critical nature of cybersecurity is likely to mitigate the impact on the penetration testing market. Organizations may prioritize cost-effective solutions like PTaaS during challenging economic times, ensuring they maintain a baseline level of security without exceeding their budgets.

Recent Developments

In Oct 2023: Rapid7's acquisition of Penumbra Security bolsters its security portfolio by integrating Penumbra's Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform. This strategic move strengthens Rapid7's penetration testing capabilities by combining traditional vulnerability assessments with real-world attack simulations, enabling more comprehensive security assessments.

In Sep 2023: Tenable unveiled a pioneering cloud-native penetration testing solution specifically designed for cloud environments. This innovative platform addresses the growing need to secure cloud infrastructure against evolving cyber threats, offering organizations comprehensive protection tailored to the unique challenges of cloud security.

Key Takeaways



The escalating frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are propelling organizations to prioritize robust security measures, including penetration testing. This proactive approach helps identify and address vulnerabilities before malicious actors exploit them, minimizing potential damage and data breaches.

Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) offers a cost-effective and accessible way for smaller businesses to implement advanced security testing. By removing the need for in-house expertise and complex infrastructure, PTaaS empowers organizations of all sizes to proactively manage their cybersecurity posture.

The BYOD trend and the increasing use of personal devices for work purposes have significantly expanded the attack surface for mobile applications. This has led to a surge in demand for mobile application penetration testing to identify and address vulnerabilities in these critical assets. While geopolitical conflicts can heighten security concerns and potentially increase demand for penetration testing, economic slowdowns may lead to budget constraints and reduced spending on non-essential services. However, the critical nature of cybersecurity is likely to ensure the market's resilience even during challenging economic times.

