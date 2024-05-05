Portable Generators Market To Reach USD 3.40 Billion By 2031 Driven By Rising Demand For Backup Power

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report estimates that the Portable Generators M arket size, valued at USD 2.12 Billion in 2023, will reach a staggering USD 3.40 Billion by 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2024-2031).

Major Key Players Included are:



Yamaha Motor Corporation

Honda

Generac Power Systems

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Kohler Co.

Caterpillar Inc.

Champion Power Equipment

Cummins Inc.

Duromax Power Equipment Honeywell International

Portable Generator Market Lights Up with Growing Need for Reliable Backup Solutions

The demand for portable generators is surging due to several factors. Extraordinary climate events like storms are getting to be more frequent and extreme, disturbing power grids and taking off homes and businesses powerless. Portable generators offer a reliable solution, providing essential backup power to keep appliances, communication systems, and critical infrastructure running during outages. Beyond emergencies, the market is expanding. Construction sites, agricultural operations, events, and disaster relief efforts are increasingly reliant on portable generators, creating a broader customer base. New advancements are leading to quieter, more fuel-efficient, and cleaner-burning generators, addressing concerns about noise and emissions. Manufacturers are prioritizing security as well, with features like automatic shut-off and carbon monoxide locators getting to be more predominant.

Innovation Fuels Growth



In February 2023 – Caterpillar launched the XQ330, a mobile diesel generator boasting impressive power output with low noise levels and rental-ready features. This highlights the industry's focus on versatility and user-friendliness. In January, 2022 – Honda's introduction of the EU32i generator showcases the ongoing development of reliable and efficient models suitable for diverse user needs. This trend signifies the industry's commitment to catering to a wider consumer base.

Segment Analysis



By Product Type: Diesel generators dominate due to their high power output and fuel efficiency, ideal for industrial and construction applications. Gasoline generators remain popular for residential use due to their affordability and portability.

By Power Range: Low-power generators cater to residential backup needs, while medium-power options are preferred for small businesses and construction sites. High-power generators are used in heavy-duty industrial applications.

By Application: Emergency backup power dominates the market, followed by prime/continuous power applications in remote locations or for powering events. By End-User: The industrial sector is the largest user due to its reliance on consistent power. However, the commercial and residential segments are experiencing significant growth due to rising demand for backup power during outages.

Market segmentation

By Product Type



Diesel Generator

Gasoline Generator

Gaseous Generator Others

By Power Range



Low Power (5 – 25KW)

Medium Power (26 – 360KW) High Power (361 – 500KW)

By Application



Emergency Prime/Continuous

By End-user



Industrial

Commercial Residential

The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on the Portable Generators Market

The war in Russia-Ukraine disrupts the portable generator market. The supply chain disruptions for key components like metals and fuel could lead to price hikes and production delays. Thus, rising fuel prices might increase the operational cost of running generators, potentially influencing consumer choices. However, the war's emphasis on energy security might not significantly impact portable generators in the short term, as they remain a reliable backup solution. An economic slowdown presents another challenge. Reduced government spending on infrastructure projects could decrease demand for construction generators. Additionally, tighter consumer spending might lead households to prioritize essential needs over backup power, impacting residential sales.

Asia Pacific Leads the Charge

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as the dominant player due to its robust manufacturing base, enabling the production of cost-effective portable generators. Additionally, the growing demand for reliable power in developing economies fuels market expansion.

North America is the second highest region in this market projected to exhibit significant growth due to the increasing frequency and severity of weather events. The rising need for reliable backup power in residential and commercial settings is driving demand, particularly in regions prone to power outages.

Key Takeaways



The report emphasizes the growing need for backup power beyond emergencies, including construction sites, agriculture, events, and disaster relief.

Gain insights into new developments like quieter, cleaner-burning generators with improved fuel efficiency and safety features.

Understand the dominance of diesel generators for industrial use and the continued popularity of gasoline generators for residential applications.

Gain insights into the market is segmented by application (emergency backup, prime/continuous power). Understand Asia Pacific's dominance due to its manufacturing base and North America's growth potential driven by the increasing frequency of extreme weather events.

