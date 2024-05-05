Semiconductor Gases Market To Reach USD 18.08 Billion By 2031 Owing To Rising Demand In Advanced Electronics Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



A recent report by SNS Insider indicates the market size stands at USD 10.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to soar to USD 18.08 billion by 2031, showcasing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024-2031.

Growing Demand Across Industries Drives Market Expansion

Semiconductor gases are critical in semiconductor manufacturing. The technological explosion of recent decades has brought about increasing affordability of consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, and wearables. This trend is fueling growth in the Semiconductor Gases Market as these devices all rely on semiconductors.

Beyond consumer electronics, semiconductors are integral in sectors like healthcare, industrial electronics, defense, aerospace, and transportation. In 2021, a staggering 1.15 trillion semiconductor chips were sold globally, reflecting this vast demand. Manufacturers are ramping up production capacity, directly boosting the need for semiconductor gases. The rise of connected technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G, further amplify this demand in the years to come.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) Sector: A Major Market Driver

The automotive industry's shift toward electric vehicles is a significant growth catalyst for the Semiconductor Gases Market. EVs use far more semiconductors than traditional vehicles due to the increased number of sensors, touchscreens, and power electronics. This transition to electrified transportation is thus predicted to propel the semiconductor industry–and by extension, the demand for the specialized gases essential to its production processes.

The Semiconductor Gases Market landscape is bustling with activity. Here are a few recent developments highlighting growing investments:



In July 2022, Iwatani Corporation partnered with Indian specialty gas company, Helious Specialty Gases, boosting helium supply for OEMs in the country.

In July 2022, SK Materials and Showa Denko signed an MoU to collaborate on producing high-purity gases for semiconductor manufacturing in North America.

In May 2022, Air Products San Fu Co. Ltd brought two new air separation units online to supply high-purity gases for a major semiconductor manufacturer in Asia. In April 2022, Air Products announced an investment of roughly USD 900 million for onsite gas plants in Taiwan, aimed at meeting semiconductor demands.

Segment Analysis

By Product: Electronic special gases held the largest market share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to their increasing importance in manufacturing advanced semiconductors with smaller dimensions.

By Application: The logic segment enjoys a major share, as logic chips are the cornerstone of high-performance computing devices essential for driving AI and machine learning technologies.

By Product



Electronic Bulk Gas Electronic Special Gas

B y Application



Logic

Memory Others

Russia-Ukraine War: Impact and Challenges

The Semiconductor Gases Market, like many others, has felt the ripple effects of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. These two countries are crucial suppliers of raw materials, such as neon, helium, palladium, and krypton, used in semiconductor production. Supply chain disruptions and price volatility caused by the war have created short-term challenges for the Semiconductor Gases Market.

The Asia Pacific dominated the Semiconductor Gases Market in 2023 and is expected to retain this position.

The presence of established semiconductor manufacturing hubs in countries like Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan drives the region's dominance. Additionally, governments in these countries are actively investing to augment their semiconductor production capacities.

Furthermore, the U.S. is bolstering its domestic semiconductor production with initiatives such as the CHIPS Act to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

Key Takeaways for the Semiconductor Gases Market Study



The semiconductor gases market exhibits significant growth potential, driven by the proliferation of semiconductors across diverse industries and technologies.

The Asia Pacific region is the current market leader and is projected to sustain its position due to the concentrated semiconductor manufacturing capacity and continued investment in this sector.

Supply chain issues arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other geopolitical tensions underscore the importance of domestic semiconductor production initiatives for market stability. Government policies like the U.S. CHIPS Act can significantly influence market dynamics by spurring investment and increasing demand for semiconductor gases.

