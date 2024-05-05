Vitamin D Testing Market Projected To Reach USD 9.98 Billion By 2030 Driven By Rising Health Awareness And Technological Advancements

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global vitamin D testing market size is forecasted to reach USD 9.98 billion by 2030, expanding at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by SNS Insider

The rapidly growing market is being fueled by increasing health awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of vitamin D deficiency. Conditions such as osteoporosis, rickets, diabetes mellitus, depression, autoimmunity, cardiovascular disease, and pregnancy complications have all been linked to lack of vitamin D.“With over 1 billion people globally affected by vitamin D deficiency, there is a tremendous demand for accessible testing solutions,” as per BMC Public Health Journal in 2021.“Areas like the U.S., Europe, and Middle East report deficiency rates between 20-90% due to limited sun exposure at higher latitudes.”

Technological innovations are expected to be a key growth driver over the forecast period. Companies have recently launched convenient at-home vitamin D test kits, enhancing access for consumers. In April 2022, Medisure and Empower Clinics Inc. introduced Health Canada-approved home tests amid high pre-launch demand.

The market intelligence firm notes that vitamin D deficiency is prevalent in patients with diabetes, obesity, and respiratory infections like COVID-19 pneumonia, underscoring the importance of widespread testing. However, high testing costs remain a restraint on faster market expansion.

Regional Analysis:



North America (38.4% market share in 2022): Largest market driven by high healthcare spending and awareness initiatives

Europe (29.7%): Increasing deficiency screening and robust reimbursement coverage driving growth Asia Pacific (21.5%): Rapidly expanding market due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and improving healthcare access

List of Vitamin D Testing Companies Profiled in Report:



DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BioMerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories

DiaSorin S.p.A. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Vitamin D Testing Industry Segmentation as Follows:

by Vitamin Type



Vitamin D2

Vitamin D3 Others

by Application



Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Animal Feed and Pet Food Functional Food & Beverages

by End-User



Adults

Pregnant Women

Pediatrics

Geriatrics Others

Key Developments in the Vitamin D Testing Market:



In 2022, Abbott launched a new high-throughput vitamin D testing platform, enhancing laboratory efficiency

DiaSorin and BÜHLMANN partnered in 2021 to develop innovative vitamin D testing solutions Increasing availability of Point-of-Care vitamin D testing devices from major players

Key Takeaways from the Vitamin D Testing Market Study:



Growing prevalence of conditions linked to vitamin D deficiency, such as osteoporosis and immune disorders, boosting testing demand

Immunoassays accounted for the largest share due to their high accuracy and widespread adoption Hospitals and clinical laboratories are the major end-users of vitamin D testing products

