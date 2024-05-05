Waismann Method Opioid Treatment Specialists And Rapid Detox Center Supports NAMI’S Mental Health Awareness Month With Key Initiatives

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Orange County, CA, May 1, 2024 – As Mental Health Awareness Month unfolds this May, Waismann Method Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center is proud to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in its mission to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and promote effective care for those affected by mental health and substance use disorders.

Our commitment to enhancing mental health extends through a series of focused initiatives designed to educate and support individuals dealing with opioid dependence and recovery:

Educational Outreach

Utilizing social media, Waismann Method will explore different facets of mental health in the context of opioid dependence and recovery. Through engaging posts, live discussions, and educational videos, we aim to deepen public understanding of these complex conditions.

Community Support

We are actively engaging in local and online events to foster a supportive community for those impacted by mental health and substance use disorders. These events are crucial for sharing resources, providing support, and facilitating connections among individuals facing similar challenges.

Blog and Podcast Collaborations

In collaboration with healthcare professionals, Waismann Method is contributing to blogs and podcasts to discuss the critical need for accessible, high-quality mental health services, particularly for those battling opioid addiction. These collaborative efforts are aimed at informing and equipping the public with knowledge and resources to tackle these health challenges effectively.

Michael H. Lowenstein, M.D. , medical director for Waismann Method, stresses the importance of comprehensive care:“Effective treatment for opioid addiction must address both mental and physical health. Our support for Mental Health Awareness Month is rooted in our commitment to holistic care and the belief that education and community engagement are key to overcoming these health issues.”

We invite the community, healthcare providers, and all interested parties to join us in these important initiatives. For more details about our activities during Mental Health Awareness Month and our addiction treatment services, please visit or contact at [Protected Email] .



About Waismann Method Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center

Located in Southern California, Waismann Method is a premier institution with over 25 years of distinguished reputation in rapid detoxification and opioid addiction treatment. Our program has successfully treated thousands of patients, utilizing most advanced medical protocols in an accredited hospital. Our patient-centric approach provides highly personalized, and comprehensive care, consistently delivering optimal recovery outcomes. We are committed to setting the standard in opioid treatment through innovation and dedicated clinical excellence.





Contact:

Name: Clare Waismann, M-RAS/ SUDCC II

Organization: Waismann Method Opioid Treatment Specialists and Rapid Detox Center

Phone: 1-800-423-2482

Email: [Protected Email]

Website:

Job Title: Founder



