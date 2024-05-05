Waterproofing Membrane Market Set To Surpass USD 60.48 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Growing Infrastructure Development

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The waterproofing membrane market is poised for substantial growth, driven by escalating demands from the waste and water management sector and ongoing developments in water conservation infrastructure.

The SNS Insider report forecasts that the Waterproofing Membrane Market will grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 and 2030. The market value is expected to surge from USD 37.66 billion in 2022 to USD 60.48 billion by 2030. The waterproofing membrane market is experiencing substantial growth globally, fueled by the escalating demand for durable and long-lasting waterproofing solutions in the construction industry. Waterproofing membranes are essential components in building structures to prevent water ingress and protect against moisture damage, thereby enhancing the longevity and structural integrity of buildings, infrastructure, and underground structures. One of the primary drivers of market expansion is the increasing construction activities, particularly in urban areas, driven by rapid urbanization, population growth, and infrastructure development projects. The need for effective waterproofing solutions in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects such as basements, roofs, tunnels, bridges, and highways is propelling the demand for waterproofing membranes.

Moreover, stringent building codes, regulations, and standards pertaining to moisture protection and waterproofing in construction projects are boosting the adoption of high-performance waterproofing membranes. These membranes offer superior waterproofing properties, including resistance to water penetration, UV radiation, chemicals, and mechanical stresses, ensuring long-term durability and reliability. Additionally, the growing awareness among architects, engineers, contractors, and building owners about the importance of waterproofing to prevent costly repairs, mold growth, and structural damage is driving market growth. Waterproofing membranes provide an effective and economical solution to mitigate water-related issues and extend the service life of buildings and infrastructure.

Get a Report Sample of Waterproofing Membrane Market @

Some of the Key Players Included are:

Carlisle Companies, Inc., Chryso SAS, Copernit S.P.A., Derbigum Americas Inc., DowDuPont, Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, Flex Roofing Systems, Fosroc International Ltd., GAF, GCP Applied Technologies, Inc., GSE Environmental, Inc., IKO Industries Ltd., Isomat S.A., Johns Manville Corporation, Juta AS, LATICRETE International, Inc., Mapei S.p.A., Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, RENOLIT SE, Schluter-Systems Ltd., Sika AG, Solmax International, Inc., Soprema Group.

Market Report Scope:

A waterproofing membrane acts as a thin, water-tight layer applied continuously over a solid surface to prevent water penetration. These membranes, whether sheet-based or liquid-applied, must possess properties like strength, flexibility, and tear resistance to cover buildings and seal cracks effectively. With advancements in construction, the demand for waterproofing materials has risen to ensure structural integrity. Dampness prevention, crucial for averting issues like corrosion, efflorescence, and plaster deterioration, further propels the market. The market witnesses growth fueled by rising urbanization and industrialization in developing economies, economic expansion, and increased infrastructure investments. The waste and water management sectors, coupled with the development of water conservation facilities, are key drivers for the demand growth of waterproofing membranes.

Market Analysis:

Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and population growth fuel the demand for residential and commercial establishments, contributing to the need for waterproofing membranes. Government spending on private and public infrastructure projects, including roads, power stations, water treatment plants, airports, bridges, hospitals, and schools, positively influences membrane demand.

In developing economies, initiatives like India's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to provide housing for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) boost the consumption of waterproofing membranes. However, potential health and environmental hazards associated with waterproofing chemicals pose challenges. Exposure to these chemicals, particularly in spray form, can lead to respiratory problems, acting as a restraint for market growth.

Make Enquiry About Waterproofing Membrane Market Report@

Segment Analysis:

By Product : The liquid applied membrane product segment leads the market, accounting for over 65% of the global revenue in 2022. The growth is attributed to increased awareness of the product's advantages, such as cost-effectiveness and ease of installation.

By Application : Roofing & walls dominate with a 32% revenue share in 2022. This growth is fueled by increased applications in the Asia-Pacific region for residential housing construction. The demand for sheet membranes for roofs, addressing exposure to rainwater and environmental moisture, is expected to drive the roofing segment's growth.

By Product



Liquid-applied Membranes

Fully Adhered Sheets

Laid Sheets Others

By Raw Material



Modified Bitumen

Poly Vinyl Chloride

Acrylic

Polyurethane Others

By Application



Roofing & Walls

Water Management

Tunnel Liners

Bridges Others

By End-User



Residential

Industrial

Infrastructural Others

Key Regional Development:

Asia Pacific claims the largest revenue share (33% in 2022), driven by growing infrastructural developments, rapid industrialization, especially in China and India, and the rising demand for utilities in domestic applications. Increased use of waterproofing membranes in mining applications further fuels regional growth.

North America expects significant growth due to rising construction activities in Mexico and Canada, along with increased investment in warehouse construction for healthcare, retail, and automotive applications. In Europe, product demand is dominated by advanced countries like the U.K., Germany, and France. The increasing adoption of waste management and water conservation, demanding liquid applied and sheet membrane products in residential & buildings, is expected to boost product demand in the region.

Check Discount on Waterproofing Membrane Market @

Key Takeaways:



Waterproofing Membrane Market to exceed USD 60.48 billion by 2030.

Liquid-applied membranes lead, driven by cost-effectiveness and ease of installation. Asia Pacific emerges as a dominant force, fueled by infrastructure development and industrialization.

Recent Developments:



In June 2023, Fosroc hosted a seminar in partnership with the Indian Association of Structural Engineers (IASE) to showcase new trends and technology in waterproofing solutions

In June 2023, IKO confirmed plans to construct a new manufacturing campus in Clay County, Florida, near Jacksonville, catering to the roofing, waterproofing, and insulation industry. In January 2022, Derbigum Americas , Inc. announced its name change to Performance Roof Systems, Inc., a SOPREMA Group Company, aligning with the company's focus on industry-leading roofing solutions.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisGlobal Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation, By ProductGlobal Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation, By Raw MaterialGlobal Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation, By ApplicationGlobal Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation, By End-UserRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeUse Case and Best PracticesConclusion

Buy the Latest Version of Waterproofing Membrane Market Report 2023-2030@

About Us :

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.



