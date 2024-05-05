Art Souk: A Creative Space Celebrating Emerging Talent

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 3 May 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the commencement of preparations for the second edition of the Art Souk, set to take place at the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children from 10 to 12 May. This weekend marketplace event aims to foster a sustainable environment that supports artists and emerging talents by developing their skills, enhancing their knowledge of the cultural and arts sector, and involving them in various cultural and recreational activities organised by the Authority. Additionally, it provides investment opportunities to help them promote their innovative creations, reflecting Dubai's cultural vision of becoming a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The Art Souk, held under the umbrella of the Sikka platform, will feature numerous events highlighting the aesthetics of painting, illustration, design, and the use of resin in the arts. Over 10 Emirati artists will showcase a wide array of creative products, while the ceramics market offers visitors a chance to explore the marvels of pottery and ceramics, showcasing the expertise of the members of the pottery department at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, and displaying a collection of unique ceramic products.

Moreover, the second edition of the Art Souk will host a series of interactive sessions and workshops to educate children and adults about pottery techniques, theatre accessories, and other artistic methods, given by a group of specialists and artists. The souk will present a range of musical performances and entertainment activities provided by the Centre for Musical Arts. In collaboration with local culinary brands, Dubai Culture will also dedicate a section for food and beverages.

Adel Omar, Senior Special Project and Media Director at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, affirmed Dubai Culture's unwavering commitment to investing in young talent and providing an innovative platform for them to discover and develop their abilities, stating: “Art Souk offers a broad space for artists to participate in developing and enriching the local artistic scene by displaying their works and creative productions to all community members. It also enables artists to exchange experiences and establish and enforce connections among them, thus strengthening the cultural and creative industries in the emirate and increasing their contributions to Dubai's creative economy. The second edition of the Art Souk is a testament to the Authority's commitment to supporting the UAE's artistic achievements, becoming a source of pride and interactivity for all.”







