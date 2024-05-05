Emirates Park Zoo & Resort showcases commitment to sustainable tourism at Arabian Travel Market 2024

(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) DUBAI – May 02, 2024: Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, a premier destination for wildlife enthusiasts in the capital city of Abu Dhabi, has announced its participation in Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024. This will be in line with the initiative by the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) to bolster the capital's global tourism standing.

ATM is a pivotal event, where industry leaders and policymakers from around the world congregate to explore how entrepreneurship and innovation are revolutionizing the global tourism sector. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 6 to 9, the 31st edition of ATM features over 200 speakers across more than 50 sessions, covering a spectrum of topics from the role of artificial intelligence to sustainable travel strategies.

Commenting on its participation, Dr. Walid Shaaban, Group CEO of Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, said, “We are happy to be part of ATM 2024, where we will showcase our commitment to advancing eco-tourism innovation in the UAE in line with sustainable policies for the conservation of the environment. Through our participation, we aim to integrate our customers, industry leaders, policymakers and other stakeholders in the UAE and the world about the best practices and edutainment experiences. we offer at the Emirates Park Zoo and resort and contribute to shaping the future of the global travel industry."

Dr. Walid further emphasised the importance of incorporating wildlife conservation and animal welfare in promoting global tourism. "As we navigate through dynamic market landscapes, it is imperative for stakeholders to embrace innovation and adapt to changing consumer demands for unique experiences. We believe that by staying at the forefront of industry trends and leveraging technology, we can create unparalleled experiences for travellers interested in nature and wildlife, driving sustainable growth," he added.

Emirates Park Zoo & Resort also reiterated its commitment to promoting sustainable tourism practices, which involves minimizing the environmental impact of travel and tourism activities while contributing to the conservation of natural resources and cultural heritage. By adopting sustainable practices, the zoo aims to preserve the environment, support local communities, and provide memorable experiences for visitors without compromising the needs of future generations. Through initiatives such as waste reduction, energy efficiency, and wildlife conservation efforts, the zoo is actively contributing to the sustainability of the tourism industry in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Emirates Park Zoo & Resort invites visitors to explore their booth at ATM 2024, where they can discover an array of unique offerings and learn about the zoo's commitment to conservation, education, and immersive experiences.





