Gaza Ministry Reports 29 Deaths, 110 Injuries In 24 Hours

Gaza, May 5 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation forces committed 3 massacres in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, resulting in 29 deaths and 110 injuries, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza.The daily statistical report on the number of dead and wounded as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, now spanning 212 days, indicated that there are still many victims under the rubble and on roads inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.It confirmed that the toll of the aggression had risen to 34,683 deaths and 78,018 injuries since October 7.