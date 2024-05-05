Grand Opening Of National Carpet Festival In Heart Of Old City

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, Azernews

On May 4, 2024, the National Carpet Festival commenced amidstthe historic charm of the Old City, Azernews reports.

Dignitaries including Shahin Seyidzade, Chairman of the Board ofthe "Icherisheher" State Historical and Architectural ReserveAdministration, Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the"Azerkhalcha" Open Joint Stock Company and Honored Artist of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, and Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director ofthe Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO, graced theopening ceremony with their presence.

Shahin Seyidzade emphasized the significance of hosting theNational Carpet Festival within the UNESCO-listed Icherisheher,underscoring its role in preserving Azerbaijan's ancient culturalheritage. He stressed the importance of promoting and safeguardingthe art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, a UNESCO-recognizedIntangible Cultural Heritage, through this esteemed festival.

Emin Mammadov highlighted the profound significance of May 5th,designated as "Khalchachi Day" in honor of Azerbaijani carpetmakers, as well as the founding day of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC. Heemphasized the festival's role in preserving the rich tradition ofcarpet weaving and further advancing this revered art form.

"Today is a significant day for Azerbaijani carpet makers. Bythe Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr Aliyev, dated November 25, 2016, May 5 - "Khalchachi Day"began to be celebrated as a professional holiday, and at the sametime, May 5 is the day on which "Azerkhalcha" OJSC was founded. Theofficial celebration of the carpet maker's day and the organizationof the National Carpet Festival play an important role inpreserving the tradition of carpet weaving and further developingthis art."

Yusif Abdullayev reiterated AZPROMO's commitment to showcasingAzerbaijani carpet weaving on the global stage, underscoring theNational Carpet Festival's contribution to this endeavor. Heemphasized the importance of introducing Azerbaijan's culturalheritage to the world through its exquisite carpets, enriching theexperience of visitors to the country.

Yusif Abdullayev said that "AZPROMO regularly holds exhibitionsin order to promote Azerbaijani carpet weaving art at theinternational level, and today's National Carpet Festival is acontribution to that work. In addition to introducing Azerbaijan'scultural heritage to the world through carpets, it is important toshow the guests of our country our carpet production."

Following the opening ceremony, attendees, including members ofthe Milli Majlis, dignitaries, and cultural figures, exploredvarious exhibitions dedicated to the national leader Heydar Aliyev,including the "Encyclopedia of a Lifetime" triptych and "HeydarAliyev 100" carpet exhibitions. Visitors also had the opportunityto witness the intricate stages of carpet weaving demonstrated byskilled artisans and explore other exhibition spaces, including thestunning flower carpet in Icherisheher.

Over the two-day festival, a plethora of events celebrating theart of carpet weaving are being held in Icherisheher. These includeexclusive exhibitions featuring ancient, modern, and designercarpets, carpet weaving masterclasses for all ages, educationalseminars, interactive theater performances, a fair, mugham evening,and a captivating concert program. The festival also kicked offwith an open-air film screening for residents and guests of the OldCity.

Organized by the "Icherisheher" State Historical-ArchitecturalReserve Department and "Azerkhalcha" Open Joint-Stock Company, withsupport from the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijanand the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO, theNational Carpet Festival promises to be a celebration ofAzerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and a testament to the enduringlegacy of carpet weaving in the region.