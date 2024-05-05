(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A New York Times NYT investigation has spotlighted the prevalence of COVID-19 vaccine side effects in the U.S.



However, this concern highlighted by NY , which has now gained mainstream attention, extends beyond just American borders.



Around 13,000 Americans have sought compensation for vaccine-related injuries -yet only 47 claims have passed scrutiny.



Such discrepancies prompt wider concerns about the global reporting and acknowledgment of these issues .



(Definition of vaccines as seen by Peter Doshi, Editor-in-Chief of the British Medical Journal – BMJ).



[video width="848" height="640" mp4=" Doshi about the definition of vaccine4"][/video]



Importantly, many Western nations have adopted U.S. healthcare strategies, potentially reflecting similar challenges.



The personal costs are stark, exemplified by individuals like Shaun Barcavage.



After his vaccination, Barcavage developed symptoms of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.



Similarly, Renee France and Michelle Zimmerman reported severe post-vaccination conditions, often overlooked by healthcare providers.



These cases suggest a repeating pattern across nations that have followed U.S. vaccine protocols.



Meanwhile, the FDA has greenlit five COVID-19 vaccines, including popular options like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.



Despite the widespread use of these vaccines , totaling 677 million doses in the U.S., federal health officials maintain that serious side effects are rare.



They officially recognize only four severe reactions, such as Guillain-Barré syndrome and cardiac inflammation.





Underreported: A Global Echo of COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

This official stance is echoed across many Western health agencies but contrasts sharply with places like Hong Kong.



Hong Kong's centralized healthcare system demonstrates more effective mechanisms for detecting and responding to vaccine side effects.



The discrepancy between patient experiences and official responses highlights systemic flaws, not just in the U.S. but potentially globally.



This situation calls for a more nuanced healthcare approach that prioritizes patient experiences alongside statistical data.



The complexities of monitoring vaccine safety require open communication and a readiness to address each reported case.



According to the New York Times' findings, the issues seen in the U.S. likely mirror those in other countries, suggesting a global dimensio to the challenge.



Ultimately, there is a pressing need to refine health systems worldwide to better acknowledge and address public concerns, a sentiment echoed internationally.

MENAFN05052024007421016031ID1108174800