SSC Stiffens Penalties For Drug Trafficking Convictions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) - The State Security Court (SSC) handed down harsher sentences to five drug traffickers following the discovery of their stash containing over half a million Captagon pills and 271 kilograms of hashish.They were sentenced to 20 years of temporary labor and fined a total of 100,000 dinars, with each individual fined 20,000 dinars.The court's verdict came in two separate cases. In the first case, four individuals were convicted of storing significant quantities of hashish and Captagon pills in a desert area in the northern region, totaling 582,000 Captagon pills and 221 kilograms of hashish.In the second case, the court ruled against an individual found in possession of 50 kilograms of cannabis and 17,000 Captagon pills, prepared for sale and distribution.Based on evidence presented by the Public Prosecution, the court determined that the defendants had committed the felony of narcotics trafficking. Given the gravity of their actions and their impact on the security and safety of Jordanian society, the court imposed stricter penalties to serve as a deterrent.