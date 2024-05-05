AIR INDIA ADDS FLIGHTS TO PHUKET ROUTE FROM 01 JUNE

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 02 May 2024: In response to strong demand, Air India will start operating a second daily service (except Wednesdays) to Phuket, Thailand, starting 01 June 2024. The new flights are in addition to Air India’s daily flights already in operation between Delhi and Phuket.

Timed to maximise connections, the second daily service (except Wednesdays) to Phuket will offer travellers a convenient late morning departure from Delhi, helping to link guests arriving from Europe with the popular beach destination.

Since launching service to Phuket four times a week in December 2023, Air India increased frequency to make it a daily service in January 2024, and will now operate nearly double daily flights.

With the additional flights, Air India will operate 34 weekly flights to Thailand from Delhi and Mumbai.

Seats on the additional flights to Phuket are available for booking on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, and via travel agents





