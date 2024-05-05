Birla Estates sets a new benchmark in Uber luxury real estate with the launch of Silas at Birla Niyaara clocking over INR 2500 Cr Sales

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 3rd May, 2024: Birla Estates Pvt. Ltd., a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited and the real estate venture of the Aditya Birla Group, announces record sales of its signature tower Silas at Birla Niyaara clocking an extraordinary INR 2500 Cr at launch. This has propelled Birla Niyaara’ s cumulative sales thus far to over INR 5400 Cr.



Silas at Birla Niyaara features 148 4BHK-5BHK palatial residences, continuing the legacy of luxury set by the first tower. Birla Niyaara epitomizes convenience as it seamlessly connects Mumbai's premier commercial hubs, Fort and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Its strategic location, in close proximity to the imminent Worli-Sewri connector and the new trans-harbor link, guarantees swift and effortless access to these distinguished Central Business Districts (CBDs). The project also stands as a testament to Birla Estates' commitment to sustainability and boasts of 3 exclusive clubhouses for every age and interest, Hive -The Social Club, Playpen – The Children Clubhouse and BeFit – The Sports Club



Commenting on this development, Mr. K. T. Jithendran, MD & CEO at Birla Estates said, “Silas at Birla Niyaara will set new standards for luxury living in Mumbai. With its exquisite design and premium amenities, it promises residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience. Additionally, being India's first LEED Pre-Certified Platinum Residential Project underscores our commitment to sustainability in real estate development.” He further added, “Today's luxury homebuyers seek privacy, exclusivity, and unique experiences. At Birla Estates, our commitment extends beyond luxury to embrace a vision of residences that not only epitomize opulence but also champion a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.”





MENAFN05052024005232011781ID1108174694