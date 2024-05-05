Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sells 5,41,946 units in April’24

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 03 May 2024: Kickstarting the new financial year on a positive note with double-digit growth, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its overall sales for the month of April 2024.



During the month, the company’s dispatches stood at 5,41,946 units, registering a strong 45% YoY growth. This includes domestic sales of 4,81,046 units and 60,900 units exports. The domestic sales for the month registered a strong 42% YoY growth while the exports grew by a massive 67% over the same period of last year.



Key Highlights of April 2024:

 Corporate: HMSI inaugurated a new state-of-the-art engine assembly line at its Global Resource Factory in Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana), with focus on CKD (Completely Knocked Down) exports.



 Business Milestone: HMSI announced a significant milestone in the vibrant eastern region of India. The company achieved the remarkable feat of selling 8 million units in Eastern India, which comprises of - Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and North-East India.



 Network Expansion: Elevating the #GoRidin spirit, HMSI inaugurated BigWing dealerships in Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Thane (Maharashtra) and New Delhi. The company also inaugurated a Red Wing dealership in Deoria (Uttar Pradesh).



 Road Safety: Expanding road safety awareness in India, HMSI conducted awareness campaigns in 10 cities across India - Pune (Maharashtra), Kochi (Kerala), Patiala (Punjab), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) & New Delhi. The company also celebrated the 9th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Hyderabad (Telangana). Additionally, HMSI handed over Shine 100 to the winner of Honda Manesar Half Marathon 2024 – Run for Road Safety.



 Motorsports: IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team rider Kavin Quintal clinched 11th position in Race 1 of Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) Round 2 adding 5 points for the team. His teammate Mohsin Paramban finished the race in 20th position. The Race 2 was cancelled due to bad weather.









