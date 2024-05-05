(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, May 3, 2024 – SAMENA Telecommunications Council’s Leaders’ Summit 2024 is scheduled for May 13th at Atlantis – The Palm. The annual international industry-leadership meeting is being held under the theme “Evolving toward Integration, Intelligence & Sustainability in Infrastructure”, with chief patronage from the TDRA-UAE, global collaboration with ITU, platinum innovation partnership of Mobily, strategic partnerships with Huawei, stc, Zain, and industry development partnership with the World Broadband Association (WBBA).

Track-wise flow of the Leaders’ Summit encompasses multiple areas of importance to the ICT and non-ICT private sector as well as regional governments: Technology, Infrastructure, and the Digital Environment, Sustainable Digital Transformation, Cyber Resilience, Spectrum Opportunities for the GCC Region, Digital Technology Integration & Sustainable Development, Leading the 5.5G Era, Space & Satellite Ecosystem Development, Digital Innovation & Choice, Financing Broadband Infrastructure, and One-on-One Fireside Chats with leaders.

The SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit, one of the world’s most highly-anticipated annual international meetings of the ICT industry leadership, will bring renowned regional and global private-sector players to also continue discussions from the last edition and the SAMENA Council’s earlier stakeholder roundtables and advocacy messaging done earlier during the current year.



A key partner in creating a legacy of stakeholder collaboration and demonstrating technological enablement via the Leaders’ Summit platform, Huawei continues to reaffirm its commitment to multi-stakeholder collaboration and innovation materialized annually through the Summit.



“In our endeavor to create a Connected Intelligent World, Huawei is dedicated to developing industries across the Middle East & Central Asia by leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as 5G-Advanced (5G-A), Cloud, and AI. Our goal to build a future-ready ICT ecosystem that empowers businesses and fosters talent development in the digital sector at its core is demonstrated by our commitment to innovation and collaboration with international organizations, industry leaders, partners, and customers. With a focus on the environment and green ICT practices, we thrive on driving industry innovation toward sustainable development, while with 5G-A and Huawei Cloud’s "Everything as a Service" strategy, we aim to integrate technology capabilities and AI-ready to pave the way for intelligent infrastructure tailored to each industry to accelerate intelligence and advance enterprises towards the digital economy of tomorrow—all while keeping the principles of digital trust and resilience at the core of our business,” said Steven Yi, President of Huawei ME & CA.



As a Member of the Board of the SAMENA Council, Mobily joins forces with the Leaders’ Summit as a platinum innovation partner. Mobily CEO, Eng. Salaman Al Badran expressed: "As an innovation-oriented and customer-experience driven, leading operator in the Middle East, Mobily is pleased to be a Platinum Innovation Partner of SAMENA Council's Leaders' Summit 2024. We believe the Summit's theme, ‘Evolving toward Integration, Intelligence & Sustainability in Infrastructure’, is well-aligned with our aspirations in how we see the future of network development, investment planning, and digital experience evolving as a result of our continued focus on integrating latest technologies and methodologies to empower our customers."



The WBBA’s Director General, Martin Creaner, who will deliver a special keynote during the Leaders’ Summit 2024, and with WBBA being a key industry development partner to the Leaders’ Summit, stated: “The broadband industry requires joint efforts from all stakeholders, especially on broadband investment and regulatory approaches, to fulfil the vision of Giga cities around the world.”



SAMENA Council invites CXOs, leading innovators, and thought leaders to share expressions of interest to participate in order to receive a formal invitation from the Council to attend. Leaders’ Summit 2024 is a by-invitation-only industry forum available to leaders driving change in digital development, innovation, sustainability initiatives, digital infrastructure development, and fulfillment of SDGs within and beyond the SA-ME-NA region.



Bocar BA, CEO & Board Member, SAMENA Council, welcoming the Industry’s leaders to join the annual congregation, expressed: “The SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2024 is part of a series of continued efforts by the Council to help catalyze regionwide digital prosperity, stakeholder inclusion across a spectrum of areas requiring productive dialogue, and keeping sustainability needs of our region, its people, and the Industry under our watch, as digital infrastructure and technologies evolve; as paradigms transform; and as our objectives become much more human-centric as they ought to be.”







