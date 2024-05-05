KRAFTON India Expands First Cohort of Gaming Incubator Program (KIGI), Invites New Applications to Foster India’s Game Development Talent

(MENAFN- Edelman)

New Delhi, 02 May 2024: KRAFTON India, makers of India’s most-loved battle royale title, BGMI, have today announced the expansion of the first cohort of their gaming incubator program. Launched in October 2023, the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator Program offers a unique opportunity for talented Indian game developers to receive mentorship, resources, and support to transform their ideas into successful gaming ventures. Having already selected two talented game developers as part of the first cohort, KRAFTON is now inviting more applications to join the initiative.



KIGI offers substantial financial support to cover early development costs, allowing teams to focus on creating and refining their games. This financial support ranges from $50,000 to $150,000, with potential adjustments based on specific project requirements. Exceptional teams may receive up to $250,000 in support.



In addition to the financial support, KIGI provides access to AppMagic, the ultimate toolkit for extensive mobile app market research. Teams enrolled in the program can leverage AppMagic’s powerful features for competitive intelligence, product development, user acquisition, and lead generation. AppMagic redefines how developers analyze and navigate the dynamic landscape of the mobile market. Additionally, the startups selected for KIGI’s first cohort, will also get support in the form of cloud credits.



Anuj Sahani, Head of KRAFTON India Incubator Program and India Publishing Advisor, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, “We see immense potential for game developers in India, and our goal is to grow the ecosystem by inviting more applications to join KIGI. We are excited to onboard more talented teams. By offering financial support, mentorship, and access to cutting-edge tools like AppMagic, we aim to boost India’s game development ecosystem. Our goal is to see these startups thrive and contribute innovative games to the global gaming community.”



KIGI’s success is also attributed to its experienced mentors. The first cohort will benefit from the guidance of three industry veterans, amongst others.



1. HARNS KIM – Game Producer, Game Designer, and Marketing Expert with over 25 years of experience. Harns, a Krafton Inc veteran, has a deep understanding of the global gaming landscape, with a focus on the Indian gaming industry, and particularly of emerging technologies in gaming, such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.

2. DAVE CURD – VP and Creative Director at PUBG Studios, bringing 25 years of expertise in entertainment and gaming. Dave has also played a key role in the development of games such as Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: Ghosts franchises, among others.

3. JOSEPH PARK – Product Head, Producer, and Game Designer with 24+ years of experience. Joseph has also been in the thick of the gaming industry, playing critical roles in the development of games, such as, Black Squad, Battlefield - Online and Alliance of Valiant Arms, among others.



Applications to join the current cohort of the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator Program are now open. Developers with innovative ideas and a passion for gaming are encouraged to apply and take their first steps towards realizing their gaming dreams.





