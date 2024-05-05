NVIDIA Shines New Light On Gaming Favorites With RTX

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, UAE, May 2, 2024 - This week focuses on making games better than ever thanks to the power of NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex and advanced ray-traced effects. Whether through the power of new updates to NVIDIA RTX Remix or giving games such as EVERSPACE 2 a bigger boost from DLSS 3, here are the latest developments.



NVIDIA RTX Remix Open Beta Upgrades To DLSS 3.5 With Ray Reconstruction



Thanks to NVIDIA RTX Remix’s modding toolkit upgrades, access to DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction can boot up an old, favorite game and give gamers a new experience. Built on NVIDIA Omniverse, RTX Remix allows modders to remaster the classics with full ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, modern physically-based rendering assets, and generative AI texture tools.



Following the launch of RTX Remix Open Beta in January, NVIDIA introduces new features and optimizations, headlined by the addition of NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction, which enhances image quality in every mod.



This advanced AI-powered neural render improves upon previously available rendering techniques to heighten the fidelity, responsiveness and quality of ray-traced effects as in Portal with RTX. The modding community has already responded with RTX Remix projects using DLSS 3.5 in Half-Life 2, Dark Messiah of Might and Magic, and Deus Ex.



EVERSPACE 2, Gray Zone Warfare, & MotoGP 24 powered up by DLSS



EVERSPACE 2, the fast-paced, single-player spaceship shooter is getting more than just an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5 with its Incursions update — it is also jumping from DLSS 2 to DLSS 3. This multiples framerates by 2X on average at 4K as a result of DLSS 3 Frame Generation while NVIDIA Reflex will make gameplay more responsive.



Gray Zone Warfare, an immersive tactical FPS, and one of Steam’s top 10 most wishlisted games, launches now with DLSS 3 Frame Generation. With DLSS 3 Frame Generation, frame rates are multiplied by an average of 2.7X at 4K using the Epic graphics preset. Additionally, all GeForce gamers can enable NVIDIA Reflex, reducing system latency by up to 54% for an even more responsive experience.





