Today's market analysis on behalf of Daniel Takieddine CEO MENA at BDSwiss

2nd May 2024





The GCC stock markets were mixed today following the Fed meeting yesterday and further corporate earnings releases.



The Saudi stock was almost flat today while the banking sector saw mixed performances. While Bank Al Jazira delivered solid earnings results today, other upcoming earnings releases could support the market and help fuel a rebound after a few directionless sessions.



The Dubai stock market experienced a volatile session today with mixed performances across its major stocks. The market could remain exposed to the downside after weeks of price corrections.



The Abu Dhabi stock market was nearly flat today, although it continued to see positive developments, with Bank of Sharjah and Agility Global shares performing well. The latter soared following its trading debut today. The market could find support if positive results continue alongside a return of oil prices to the upside.



The Qatari stock market faced a significant decline today, ending the week on a negative note after some gains earlier in the week. The banking sector was primarily negative, contributing to the downward pressure on the market.





