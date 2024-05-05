OIC Secretary-General Meets in Banjul with Foreign Minister of Mauritania

(MENAFN- OIC) Banjul, 3 May 2024



On the sidelines of the 15th session of the Islamic Summit Conference, held in Banjul, The Gambia, the OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, met, on May 2, 2024, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug.

The meeting discussed the issues on the agenda of the 15th Islamic Summit. It also addressed the continued cooperation and consultation between the General Secretariat and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the Chair of the 49th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), and the phases of implementing the CFM Resolutions.

The Secretary-General congratulated Mauritania on assuming the presidency of the African Union.



