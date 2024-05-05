OIC Secretary-General Meets the Cameroonian Foreign Minister in Banjul

(MENAFN- OIC) Banjul, 2 May 2024



On the sidelines of the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting of the 15th Islamic Summit, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met on Thursday 2 May 2024, H.E. Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cameroon.

During their discussion, the Secretary-General and the Minister explored ways and means to enhance cooperation between the OIC and Cameroon.

