OIC Secretary-General Meets the Cameroonian Foreign Minister in Banjul

(MENAFN- OIC) Banjul, 2 May 2024
On the sidelines of the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting of the 15th Islamic Summit, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met on Thursday 2 May 2024, H.E. Lejeune Mbella Mbella, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cameroon.
During their discussion, the Secretary-General and the Minister explored ways and means to enhance cooperation between the OIC and Cameroon.
