Cleveland Clinic Creates New Role to Lead International and Emerging Markets

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) May 2, 2024, CLEVELAND: Global health system Cleveland Clinic has announced that Tommaso Falcone, M.D., will serve as the organization’s first Executive Vice President and President of International and Emerging Markets.



In this new role, Dr. Falcone is responsible for leading and executing Cleveland Clinic’s strategic initiatives in international markets, focusing on both established and emerging markets. This will include enterprise-wide Global Patient Services, International Operations, Cleveland Clinic Canada and Cleveland Clinic Nevada. He will also work closely with leaders in both Cleveland Clinic London and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.



“Dr. Falcone’s distinctive experience as a proven leader, highly respected and innovative clinician, as well as his international experience will further position Cleveland Clinic for operational excellence consistently across our international markets,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., Cleveland Clinic CEO and President and Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair, Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Falcone has served in several clinical and leadership roles throughout his career with Cleveland Clinic. Most recently, he was interim President of Cleveland Clinic London until June 2023. Prior to that, he served as the first Cleveland Clinic London Chief of Staff and successfully led efforts from hospital development to its opening.



In 1995, he joined Cleveland Clinic as a staff gynecologist. Dr. Falcone was appointed chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2002 and Chair of the Women’s Health Institute in 2008. He has held numerous leadership roles in national and international surgical societies and continues to serve as Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University.





