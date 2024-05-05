iLEAD’s Managedia 2024 Witnesses 45 Colleges Participating in 40+ Events With 4000+ Footfalls

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 2nd May 2024: Managedia 2024, the 10th edition of Kolkata's largest college festival, concluded with resounding success as students, dignitaries, and sponsors came together to celebrate creativity, talent, and innovation. Hosted by the Institute of Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Development (iLEAD), co-presented by State Bank of India and in association with PS Group, Managedia 2024 took place from April 16th to April 20th, 2024.



Under the theme "The Octet: Ignite Infinite," Managedia 2024 aimed to inspire students to harness their imaginations, share their knowledge, and embrace multiple opportunities. This year 45 colleges participated in 40+ events. The event kicked off with a ceremonial lamp lighting, symbolizing the illumination of infinite possibilities.



Dignitaries from various sectors graced the opening ceremony, including Mr. Prem Anup Sinha (Chief General Manager at State Bank of India) as the chief guest. Additionally, esteemed guests such as Mr. Ujjwal Kumar Chowdhury (Vice President of Washington University of Science and Technology, US), Mr. Arturo Lavelle (Director of Unimarconi University of Italy) and Mr. Alkesh Agarwal (Co-Founder and CEO, Refeel Cartridge Engineering Pvt. Ltd.), were recognized for their contributions.



The festival featured a diverse range of events organized by the event club of iLEAD, spanning management, media, culinary arts, culture, film and photography, gaming and technology, allied health, social media, sports, and more.



Managedia 2024 saw participation from prestigious colleges in 40+ events organized by iLEAD.

In sports, iLEAD teams dominated with victories in football and cricket for both girls' and boys' teams, while Vijaygarh Jyotish Ray College emerged victorious in the Boys’ Kabaddi category.

Several other colleges were also recognized for their outstanding performances and participation, including IISWBM, Asutosh College Team B, St.Xaviers University, Surendranath Law College, Amity University, Techno International, Techno University, Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration, JDBI, Shri Shikshayatan and many more. The award for Best Visiting College was bagged by the Goenka College of Commerce and Business Administration.





