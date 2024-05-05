Cultural Synergy Triumphs: SVD x ASICS at BRED Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Copia Group) FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dubai, April 30, 2024 – The SVD x ASICS pop-up at BRED Abu Dhabi concluded with an extraordinary showcase, emerging as one of the festival's most visited booths. This captivating event, presented by HYPEBEAST, wrapped up with a high-energy takeover by House of Yanos on the final night. This finale featured the launch of their capsule collection, "International Baddies World Wide," which sold out rapidly, highlighting the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding the collaboration.



Spanning two floors, the pop-up beautifully merged classical Japanese architecture with a robust European industrial aesthetic, providing a visually striking backdrop for ASICS' latest releases and SVD’s exclusive collaborations with brands like Needles, Hidden NY, WOODWOOD, and Curation Models by Kiko Kostadinov Studio.



Reflecting ASICS' ethos of “Sound Mind, Sound Body,” the installation offered a sleek, minimalist space combined with a progressively disruptive environment, perfectly encapsulating the fusion of cultures that defined this year's festival theme.



On Saturday, the "Greenroom" music event, curated by 1takennandos and sponsored by Power Horse, took center stage. This electrifying event featured a stellar lineup of talent that included DJ Erika, DJ Ramesses, DJ Ranger, DJ Ray, MC Black Arab, and 1 Take. Together, they crafted an unforgettable soundtrack that perfectly complemented the event's dynamic atmosphere of fashion and cultural exchange, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.



Additionally, the launch of "TMPO," a new music concept by Mister Levier presented by Fuego, marked a significant highlight of the festival, receiving widespread acclaim and adding to the overall success of the event.



The partnership between SVD and ASICS at BRED Abu Dhabi not only celebrated the fusion of global cultures through innovative fashion and music but also solidified SVD's position as a key hub for Dubai's streetwear and music communities. This event has successfully strengthened cultural ties and creative expression, leaving an indelible mark on the UAE's cultural landscape.







