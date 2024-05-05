2024 Miami F1 Grand Prix: Schedule And Where To Watch The Race

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Formula 1 reaches the Miami Grand Prix in the U.S. for its sixth race of the season, with the decisive race scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday, May 5.
How to watch the 2024 Miami F1 Grand Prix online?
Formula 1 will be broadcast on F1 TV, Formula 1's exclusive streaming platform. The subscription costs $5.19 per month or $39.99 per year for live coverage.
The race will also be broadcast by Band and Bandsports. It is possible to follow the stages online through Bandplay.
Schedule for practice, qualifying, and the 2024 Miami F1 Grand Prix race
The 2024 Formula 1 season's new stage will be exclusively broadcast by Band on free-to-air TV and on Bandsports, a subscription TV channel.
Race - Sunday, May 5, at 5:00 PM; Where to watch:
Bandsports, Bandplay, and F1 TV.
Check out the F1 drivers this year
RBR: Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly
McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Sauber (formerly Alfa Romeo): Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg
RB (formerly AlphaTauri): Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo
What are the upcoming Formula 1 races and when?
Emilia-Romagna GP - Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack - 05/17 to 05/19 - 10 AM
Monaco GP - Monte Carlo Circuit - 05/24 to 05/26 - 10 AM
Canadian GP - Gilles Villeneuve Circuit - 06/07 to 06/09 - 3 PM
Spanish GP - Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit - 06/21 to 06/23 - 10 AM
Austrian GP - RB Ring Circuit - 06/28 to 06/30 - 10 AM
British GP - Silverstone Circuit - 07/05 to 07/07 - 11 AM
Hungarian GP - Hungaroring Circuit - 07/19 to 07/21 - 10 A
Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps Circuit - 07/26 to 07/28 - 10 AM
Dutch GP - Zandvoort Circuit - 08/23 to 08/25 - 10 AM
Italian GP - Monza National Autodrome - 08/30 to 09/01 - 10 AM
Azerbaijan GP - Baku Circuit - 09/13 to 09/15 - 8 AM
Singapore GP - Marina Bay Circuit - 09/20 to 09/22 - 9 AM
United States GP - Circuit of the Americas - 10/18 to 10/20 - 4 PM
Mexico GP - Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome - 10/27 to 10/27 - 5 PM
São Paulo GP - José Carlos Pace Autodrome (Interlagos) - 11/01 to 11/03 - 2 PM
Las Vegas GP - Las Vegas Circuit - 11/21 to 11/23 - 3 AM
Qatar GP - Lusail International Circuit - 11/29 to 12/01 - 2 PM
Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina Circuit - 12/06 to 12/08 - 10 AM
