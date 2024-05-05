2024 Miami F1 Grand Prix: Schedule And Where To Watch The Race

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Formula 1 reaches the Miami Grand Prix in the U.S. for its sixth race of the season, with the decisive race scheduled for the afternoon of Sunday, May 5.

How to watch the 2024 Miami F1 Grand Prix online?

Formula 1 will be broadcast on F1 TV, Formula 1's exclusive streaming platform. The subscription costs $5.19 per month or $39.99 per year for live coverage.



The race will also be broadcast by Band and Bandsports. It is possible to follow the stages online through Bandplay.



Schedule for practice, qualifying, and the 2024 Miami F1 Grand Prix race



The 2024 Formula 1 season's new stage will be exclusively broadcast by Band on free-to-air TV and on Bandsports, a subscription TV channel.

Race - Sunday, May 5, at 5:00 PM; Where to watch:





Bandsports, Bandplay, and F1 TV.







RBR: Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez



Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz



Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell



Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly



McLaren: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri



Sauber (formerly Alfa Romeo): Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou



Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll



Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg

RB (formerly AlphaTauri): Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo







Emilia-Romagna GP - Enzo and Dino Ferrari Racetrack - 05/17 to 05/19 - 10 AM



Monaco GP - Monte Carlo Circuit - 05/24 to 05/26 - 10 AM



Canadian GP - Gilles Villeneuve Circuit - 06/07 to 06/09 - 3 PM



Spanish GP - Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit - 06/21 to 06/23 - 10 AM



Austrian GP - RB Ring Circuit - 06/28 to 06/30 - 10 AM



British GP - Silverstone Circuit - 07/05 to 07/07 - 11 AM



Hungarian GP - Hungaroring Circuit - 07/19 to 07/21 - 10 A



Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps Circuit - 07/26 to 07/28 - 10 AM



Dutch GP - Zandvoort Circuit - 08/23 to 08/25 - 10 AM



Italian GP - Monza National Autodrome - 08/30 to 09/01 - 10 AM



Azerbaijan GP - Baku Circuit - 09/13 to 09/15 - 8 AM



Singapore GP - Marina Bay Circuit - 09/20 to 09/22 - 9 AM



United States GP - Circuit of the Americas - 10/18 to 10/20 - 4 PM



Mexico GP - Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome - 10/27 to 10/27 - 5 PM



São Paulo GP - José Carlos Pace Autodrome (Interlagos) - 11/01 to 11/03 - 2 PM



Las Vegas GP - Las Vegas Circuit - 11/21 to 11/23 - 3 AM



Qatar GP - Lusail International Circuit - 11/29 to 12/01 - 2 PM

Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina Circuit - 12/06 to 12/08 - 10 AM



