Baku Marathon 2024 Organized By Heydar Aliyev Foundation Starts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Baku Marathon 2024" initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundationhas been launched.

According to Azernews, more than 18 thousand participantscompete in the marathon organized for the 7th time.

Besides, over 200 guests of honor, more than 6 thousand studentsparticipate in the marathon. In addition to citizens of Azerbaijan,there are foreigners living and working in the country, as well asthose from other countries.

The start and finish points of the marathon held under theslogan "Beat the wind" were organized in the State Flag Square. Theroute passes through the Denizkanari boulevard zone and the centralstreets and avenues of the city (Neftchilar Avenue - Baku Ag ShaherBoulevard - Khagani Rustamov Street - Baku Ag Shaher Boulevard, 8Noyabr Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street - the intersection ofAfiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibeyli streets, from the"Javanshir" bridge It covers Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street - NeftchilarAvenue, Bayil Circle, Bibiheybat Road (Water Sports Palace).