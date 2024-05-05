S&P decides to upgrade Turkey’s credit rating from B to B+

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the US-based credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) made the decision to upgrade Turkey's credit rating from B to B+, signaling a positive shift in the country's economic landscape. This upgrade comes on the heels of notable efforts towards economic rebalancing, as highlighted by S&P in their press release issued late last Friday.



The press release from the agency underscores the expectation for Turkey to enhance coordination among monetary, fiscal, and incomes policies, as part of its strategy for external rebalancing. This suggests a concerted effort on the part of Turkish authorities to align various aspects of economic management, aiming for greater stability and efficiency.



"We forecast rising portfolio inflows and narrowing current account deficits over the next two years, alongside declining inflation and dollarization, although progress will be slow and reserve accumulation modest as the central bank limits depreciation of the Turkish lira," the agency declared.



Additionally, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) revised upward the transfer and convertibility assessment for Turkey, elevating it from "B+" to "BB-". This adjustment reflects a diminishing risk, according to S&P, of the government intervening to prevent private-sector debtors from meeting obligations on foreign currency-denominated debt.



"We could raise the rating further should balance-of-payments outcomes continue to improve, inflation decline, and domestic savings in Turkish lira rise, leading to a rebuilding of the government's usable foreign currency reserves," it further mentioned.



This revision suggests a growing confidence in Turkey's ability to manage its foreign currency obligations and maintain stability in its financial sector. It underscores positive developments in the country's economic policies and regulatory frameworks, which are seen as mitigating potential risks associated with currency convertibility and external debt servicing.

