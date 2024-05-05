Deputy PM Attends Opening Ceremony Of King Faisal Air Academy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Al Majma'ah, Saudi Arabia: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah took part in the opening ceremony of King Faisal Air Academy in Al Majma'ah, Saudi Arabia, and the graduation of the 103rd batch of students.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs was accompanied during the ceremony and the graduation by Ambassador of Qatar to Saudi Arabia H E Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Commander of the Amiri Air Force H E Major General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, and Commander of Al Zaeem Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Attiya Air Academy H E Major General (Pilot) Salem bin Abdullah Al Dosari, along with Qatar Armed Forces senior officials and officers.