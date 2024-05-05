RAKEZ drives forward UAE-India economic cooperation at Jaipur business event

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 2 May 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) showcased the strategic advantages of investing in Ras Al Khaimah during a recent business event in Jaipur, India. Experts from RAKEZ, accompanied by representatives from various entities in Ras Al Khaimah, participated in business roundtables and other discussions at the event organised by the UAE-India CEPA Council, in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry. The trip’s key focus was on fostering bilateral trade and investment opportunities and encouraging further economic cooperation in various sectors.



The discussions highlighted Ras Al Khaimah as a dynamic hub for key industries such as tourism, manufacturing, startups, real estate, and technology. This platform saw over 30 Indian businesses from diverse sectors engaging with the RAKEZ team, demonstrating their keen interest in leveraging the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) for mutual benefit. The event not only reinforced existing ties, but also opened new avenues for future collaboration and investment.



RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “The recent discussions with Indian entrepreneurs and industry leaders have been fruitful, enhancing our mutual understanding and uncovering exciting avenues for future collaborations under the CEPA framework. At RAKEZ, we are committed to our strategy of enhancing the economic landscape of Ras Al Khaimah by promoting its strategic location as a gateway to MENA region and global markets, and robust infrastructure to foster an environment that is conducive to the growth and success of businesses from India and around the world.”



The team also had the opportunity to engage in targeted meetings to discuss potential collaborations and share knowledge for mutual growth and development with business leaders and stakeholders from prominent sectors – including chemicals, building materials, metals, IT, digital technology, and renewable energy. Particularly in healthcare, the team explored opportunities for collaboration in telemedicine, medical tourism, and specialised healthcare facilities, which are rapidly gaining traction in global markets. In the technology sector, discussions focused on forging partnerships in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, setting the stage for innovative collaborations.



RAKEZ’s active participation in global events highlights its crucial role as a facilitator of international business and economic development. Home to over 23,000 companies, including more than 5,300 Indian enterprises, RAKEZ is a thriving business hub. The presence of renowned Indian companies such as Dabur, MSSL, Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, and Royal Gulf Industries underscore its appeal to major international players. Continuously supporting growth, RAKEZ provides a robust platform for businesses aiming to expand into the Middle East and beyond.



