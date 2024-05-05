(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 5 (KUNA) --
1974 -- Kuwait Judo and Taekwondo Federation was established.
1974 -- Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was elected Chairman of Kuwaiti Olympic Committee, remaining in this post until his martyrdom on August 2, 1990.
1992 -- Kuwaiti Charge d'Affaires in India Miteb Al-Rumaih survived an assassination attempt.
2002 -- Kuwait's first iron manufacturing factory was launched, having an annual production capacity of 450,000 tons.
2015 -- Some 800 historic and rare Kuwaiti documents were archived in the Ottoman archive center in Istanbul.
2015 -- The National Assembly passed a law establishing the national livestock trading company.
2019 -- Athletes representing the Kuwait Oil Company's (KOC) fire team win an international competition for firefighters held in New Zealand.
2021 -- Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters (NCCAL) signed an agreement to establish a museum dedicated to the country's football history in Rumaithya area.
2023 -- Kuwait hearing-impaired futsal team qualified to World Cup tournament after beating Kyrgyzstan by 6-3 at the Asian and Oceana tournament held in Iran. (end) gta
MENAFN05052024000071011013ID1108174301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.