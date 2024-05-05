(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 5 (KUNA) --

1974 -- Kuwait Judo and Taekwondo Federation was established.

1974 -- Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was elected Chairman of Kuwaiti Olympic Committee, remaining in this post until his martyrdom on August 2, 1990.

1992 -- Kuwaiti Charge d'Affaires in India Miteb Al-Rumaih survived an assassination attempt.

2002 -- Kuwait's first iron manufacturing factory was launched, having an annual production capacity of 450,000 tons.

2015 -- Some 800 historic and rare Kuwaiti documents were archived in the Ottoman archive center in Istanbul.

2015 -- The National Assembly passed a law establishing the national livestock trading company.

2019 -- Athletes representing the Kuwait Oil Company's (KOC) fire team win an international competition for firefighters held in New Zealand.

2021 -- Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters (NCCAL) signed an agreement to establish a museum dedicated to the country's football history in Rumaithya area.

2023 -- Kuwait hearing-impaired futsal team qualified to World Cup tournament after beating Kyrgyzstan by 6-3 at the Asian and Oceana tournament held in Iran. (end) gta